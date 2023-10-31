Alec Baldwin Reveals He's Pitched a Reality Show About His Family So He Could Spend More Time at Home

Alec and wife Hilaria Baldwin tied the knot in 2012 and share seven children — Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 1. He also has adult daughter Ireland, 28, with ex Kim Basinger.

"Everything's about my family," Alec told a news outlet. "I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids. I can't go anywhere for any length of time."