Alec Baldwin Reveals He's Pitched a Reality Show About His Family So He Could Spend More Time at Home
Alec Baldwin is considering dipping his toes into reality television.
The 30 Rock actor admitted that he's both pitched and has been fielding pitches for a potential tv show starring his bustling family as a way for him to work from home and spend more time with the kids.
Alec and wife Hilaria Baldwin tied the knot in 2012 and share seven children — Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 1. He also has adult daughter Ireland, 28, with ex Kim Basinger.
"Everything's about my family," Alec told a news outlet. "I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids. I can't go anywhere for any length of time."
"In the old days I'd jump on a plane and go to L.A... It was easy to pick up and go," he explained of managing a busy career before seven kids. "[Now] I need 12 plane tickets — nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11. They don't even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane."
"Everything I do is filtered through the idea of my family," he continued. "Jobs I take, jobs I don't take. Somebody said, a famous TV producer who I won't name, said to me, 'Come do a series with me in Vancouver.' And I was like, 'I'm not going to Vancouver for five months. That's not happening.'"
"So everything we did and then shows we have considered and pitches we've heard, and even one or two pitches we've made about our family and that reality show has all been so we could stay home and just work from home," he said. "I'm desperate to try to work from New York."
However, the Boss Baby voice actor's latest potential career endeavor was met with mostly negative emotions on social media. While an X user admitted it was "worth a shot," many others responded to the news with a resounding "no."
"You've got to be kidding me," one person wrote, while another said, "The last thing the planet needs is a new reality show about any celebrity."
"A potential Alec Baldwin reality TV show would be tasteless," a third critic said, claiming it would be "glorifying" the 65-year-old after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a tragic on-set accident in October 2021.
