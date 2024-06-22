Alec Baldwin Doing Reality TV Show 'With a Heavy Heart': 'Hilaria's Not Giving Him Much of an Option'
Alec Baldwin isn't too happy with the latest step in his career.
According to insiders, the 30 Rock actor, 66, only agreed to do the upcoming TLC reality show, The Baldwins, to please his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, despite being mentally preoccupied with his forthcoming involuntary manslaughter trial in July.
"Hilaria’s fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec," a source claimed.
"A lot of people around Alec think it’s bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he’s absolutely consumed with stress and worry," another insider added. "He’s doing this show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria’s not giving him much of an option."
As OK! previously reported, Alec was indicted by a grand jury on an involuntary manslaughter charge in January for the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the movie Rust.
According to legal papers, the It's Complicated star was deemed responsible for the death of the film staffer "by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others, and the act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances."
Earlier this month, the yoga instructor, 40, announced she and her husband would be showing their live with their seven kids, Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10, on their upcoming series.
"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Alec explained in the preview. "Home is the place we love to be most. And we're coming to TLC! God help you all!"
The Boss Baby actor previously stated that the only reason he would want to participate in a reality show about his family is to station himself at home rather than traveling for work.
"Everything's about my family," Alec explained in a recent interview. "I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids. I can't go anywhere for any length of time."
"So everything we did and then shows we have considered and pitches we've heard, and even one or two pitches we've made about our family and that reality show has all been so we could stay home and just work from home," he said. "I'm desperate to try to work from New York."
