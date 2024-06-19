Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Want to Show 'All the Chaos With the Kids' in New Reality Series
Alec Baldwin might be an award-winning actor, but that didn't stop him from signing on for his first reality show.
The 66-year-old, who is set to stand trial next month for the involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, recently announced his family's new reality series, titled The Baldwins, is scheduled to air on TLC in 2025.
"They always remark that their living situation is perfect for reality because they have so many kids with big personalities," a source explained of Alec, his wife, Hilaria, and their seven children: Daughters Carmen Gabriela, 10, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 20 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3.
A second insider noted, "this is their chance to show the world what their life is like on a day-to-day basis."
"All the chaos with the kids, the animals and their careers — [plus] making time for each other," the confidante concluded of what fans can expect to see.
According to a press release shared by TLC, the longtime lovers, who tied the knot in 2012, invite viewers to "join in the non-stop love, laughter and drama" the Baldwins endure on a daily basis.
Alec and his wife, 40, simultaneously shared the exciting news to social media via a video of themselves messing around with fans.
"We have an announcement to make," Hilaria teased, as Alec quickly clarified they were not expecting another baby.
"Good God, no..." the Beetlejuice star insisted, as Hilaria quipped: "No, definitely not. We're done having kids. This is about our show!"
"The ups and downs, the good the bad, the wild and the crazy. Home is the place we love to be the most," Alec explained regarding what’s in store for The Baldwins' first season.
While the reality series will showcase Alec and Hilaria’s seven shared children, it is unclear whether the It’s Complicated actor’s eldest daughter, Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, or his granddaughter, Holland, 1, will make an appearance.
It is also unknown whether The Baldwins will avoid discussing Alec's legal woes or provide the dad-of-eight's perspective on the difficult situation.
Alec previously expressed his interest in reality TV during an October 2023 interview, as he admitted he prefers to take on roles that don't require much travel.
"Everything I do is filtered through the idea of my family," he stated at the time. "Jobs I take, jobs I don't take. Somebody said, a famous TV producer who I won't name, said to me, 'Come do a series with me in Vancouver.' And I was like, 'I'm not going to Vancouver for five months. That's not happening.'"
"So everything we did and then shows we have considered and pitches we've heard, and even one or two pitches we've made about our family and that reality show has all been so we could stay home and just work from home," he revealed. "I'm desperate to try to work from New York."
