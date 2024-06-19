'Run the Other Way': Jon Gosselin Warns Alec Baldwin About the Dangers of Reality TV
Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin urged Alec Baldwin to be careful ahead of his upcoming reality television series, The Baldwins.
Jon and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, documented raising their eight children on TLC — the same channel The Baldwins will air on — but the couple's lives quickly unraveled after finding fame.
"My advice to Alec is to run the other way," Jon told an outlet. "Enjoy your career and your family. And, enjoy your life with your kids. We're all not getting any younger."
Jon & Kate Plus 8 ran on TLC from 2007 but ended when the former couple divorced in 2009. One year later, the show was rebranded as Kate Plus 8 and wrapped in 2017.
"I was always worried about jumping the shark, which meant, 'OK, you're filming this reality show, and then you do something different outside in the public, and now there's conflict,'" Jon admitted.
The aftermath of Jon and Kate’s relationship continues to be public fodder, and Jon questioned why the Saturday Night Live vet would want to participate in an unscripted series.
"Now you're going to bring drama because photographers are going to show up because they're going to try to catch you in that act," Jon wondered. "Why would you invite drama into your household when all you've been trying to do is live, you know, a private life, and then you're a paid actor."
"I don't think it's a good idea to put your family on television, especially your children," he continued. "You're a successful actor. You're already scrutinized for certain things, and now you're going to put seven children into the public eye. So pretty much you've already created this, this massive amount of wealth to protect your family, and now you want to make them public as well? It makes no sense."
The former IT professional believes his program was successful because the Gosselin household resembled the lives of millions of Americans, but Alec and Hillaria Baldwin are celebrities.
"I think we were relatable because we're both working. We have a lot of kids, and how do we manage that? I mean, that was the premise of the show," Jon noted. "Where you have a very wealthy actor, or a married couple, and now you have seven children."
"Well, yeah. You can afford it. Why are you going to put children that you've been protecting from the public with your wealth, and now you're going to make them famous? You've got to remember, you can't quit being famous," he added.
In an Instagram post, the fitness guru teased the new show, but fans weren't excited about their latest venture.
“Tell me what kind of masochist would sit down after working all day to watch screaming kids, fake accents and an old guy trying to beat up paparazzi he secretly loves?” one person wrote in an Instagram comment.
"For people who claim to hate paparazzi, this is really bizarre," another added.
