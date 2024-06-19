'Run the Other Way': Jon Gosselin Warns Alec Baldwin About the Dangers of Reality TV

The aftermath of Jon and Kate’s relationship continues to be public fodder, and Jon questioned why the Saturday Night Live vet would want to participate in an unscripted series.

"Now you're going to bring drama because photographers are going to show up because they're going to try to catch you in that act," Jon wondered. "Why would you invite drama into your household when all you've been trying to do is live, you know, a private life, and then you're a paid actor."

"I don't think it's a good idea to put your family on television, especially your children," he continued. "You're a successful actor. You're already scrutinized for certain things, and now you're going to put seven children into the public eye. So pretty much you've already created this, this massive amount of wealth to protect your family, and now you want to make them public as well? It makes no sense."