Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Announce Reality Show Featuring All 7 of Their Kids — Details on Their TLC Series
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are inviting viewers inside of their home, as they announced their upcoming reality show, The Baldwins, will premiere on TLC in 2025.
The pair took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, to upload a clip with their seven kids.
"We have an announcement to make," the yoga guru told the camera before she's cut off by a record scratch sound effect.
"Good God, no," the actor said, to which Hilaria replied: "No, definitely not! We're done having kids."
In the short clip, it shows their kids — Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10 — running around their home as they try to pose for a family photo.
The 30 Rock alum, 66, also shares daughter Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," the Boss Baby star said in the teaser. "Home is the place we love to be most."
"And we're coming to TLC!" Alec joked as his kids jumped around in the background. "God help you all!"
Fans immediately weighed in on the new venture.
One person wrote, "Thank god you're not having any more -- and congrats on the show!!!!" while another added, "Lord i need some anxiety meds after watching that."
A third person added, "Keeping up w the Baldwin's? The screaming in this video is enough to make me change the channel!"
Rumors swirled that the pair, who married in 2012, were interested in putting their brood on the small screen.
"They're excited but would only do it if it was an authentic portrayal of who they are as a family," the insider previously told People. "The kids all have such fun personalities and Hilaria and Alec know how much interest there is in their lives."
The announcement comes prior to Alec's Rust trial in July. The star has been accused of negligently firing the gun, which he claimed he didn't know was loaded at the time.
If convicted, he faces 18 months in prison, which could affect filming of the reality show.