Alec Baldwin Celebrates Court Victory at Mexican Restaurant After Involuntary Manslaughter Trial Is Dismissed
Alec Baldwin partied it up following his huge court victory.
On Friday, July 12, the 30 Rock alum, 66, was seen celebrating with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and the rest of his legal team at a restaurant and bar in New Mexico after his involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed.
Alec, who looked extremely happy and relieved during the gathering, was seen chatting with his attorneys, Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, as cameras rolled on an alleged documentary about the case surrounding the accidental 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.
During the harrowing day in court, First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer granted the It's Complicated actor's legal team's motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Alec can never be tried for the crime ever again, after his lawyers claimed evidence potentially linked to the investigation was not given by prosecutors.
Judge Sommer stated the omission of evidence by the state "injected needless delay instant jury trial," was in "bad faith," and was "highly prejudicial to the defendant" if they were to move forward. "There is no way for the court to right this wrong," the judge declared. "The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy."
Following the ruling, prosecutor Kari Morrissey said, "I'm disappointed because I believe that the importance of the evidence was misconstrued by the defense attorneys, but I have to respect the court's decision."
The A-lister and Hilaria, 40, sobbed as the dismissal was announced after going through extreme trauma over the case. "They are really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids," a source spilled earlier this year. "Hilaria has been Alec's rock throughout all of this, and to see him so distraught is heartbreaking for her."
According to people in the couple's inner circle, the yoga instructor was "doing whatever she can to support him and they're doing their best to stay strong for the kids."
When talking about the situation during a 2023 episode of her podcast, “Witches Anonymous,” Hilaria admitted of their loved ones who have supported them through everything, "It’s been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason. Thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don’t feel so strong."
