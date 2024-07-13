Alec Baldwin Celebrates Court Victory at Mexican Restaurant After Involuntary Manslaughter Trial Is Dismissed

Alec, who looked extremely happy and relieved during the gathering, was seen chatting with his attorneys, Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, as cameras rolled on an alleged documentary about the case surrounding the accidental 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

During the harrowing day in court, First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer granted the It's Complicated actor's legal team's motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Alec can never be tried for the crime ever again, after his lawyers claimed evidence potentially linked to the investigation was not given by prosecutors.