Alec Baldwin Spotted at Sushi Restaurant With 'Rust' Producer Days Before Involuntary Manslaughter Trial: Photos

As OK! previously reported, the Boss Baby voice actor's legal team has been fighting to have the case thrown out. On Friday, June 21, lawyer John Bash argued that the trial should not happen because Baldwin's indictment allegedly did not state he'd committed a clear crime.

"Under New Mexico law, the state must establish the defendant’s subjective awareness of a substantial risk that his or her actions could cause harm to another person," Bash said. "It’s a subjective standard. The state, and I think we will show this has abjured any ability to show that Mr. Baldwin had a subjective awareness of a risk that the firearm in this case is loaded with live ammunition. Without that essential piece, the state cannot establish the element of the offense."