Alec Baldwin Spotted at Sushi Restaurant With 'Rust' Producer Days Before Involuntary Manslaughter Trial: Photos
Alec Baldwin was spotted having a drink with a fellow Rust producer as his trial date approaches.
Back in January, the 66-year-old was charged — for the second time — with involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after the gun he'd been holding for the film discharged and tragically ended her life on set.
Baldwin was photographed drinking what appeared to be a beer while at a sushi restaurant in Venice Beach, Calif. He was seated next to producer Matt DelPiano. The 30 Rock actor sported a blue jacket and baggy, gray pants on the outing.
The pair chatted throughout their visit and Baldwin was later seen leaving the restaurant with a gray bag and matching suitcase.
As OK! previously reported, the Boss Baby voice actor's legal team has been fighting to have the case thrown out. On Friday, June 21, lawyer John Bash argued that the trial should not happen because Baldwin's indictment allegedly did not state he'd committed a clear crime.
"Under New Mexico law, the state must establish the defendant’s subjective awareness of a substantial risk that his or her actions could cause harm to another person," Bash said. "It’s a subjective standard. The state, and I think we will show this has abjured any ability to show that Mr. Baldwin had a subjective awareness of a risk that the firearm in this case is loaded with live ammunition. Without that essential piece, the state cannot establish the element of the offense."
The judge disagreed with him and cited SAG-AFTRA rules that pertained to pointing weapons at other cast or members of production.
"He pulled the trigger when he was pointing a gun that he didn’t need to point," she explained at the time.
Aside from the tragic injuries and death on the set of the upcoming western, prosecutors also accused Baldwin of repeatedly engaging in unsafe behaviors.
They claimed he'd once used the prop "as a pointer directing crew members," that he'd participated in "horseplay" with the gun and they also alleged he'd even fired a blank round at a crew member.
Baldwin's trial proceedings will start on Tuesday, July 9. If the jury finds him guilty, the actor could face up to 18 months in prison.