Alec Baldwin Indicted by Grand Jury for Involuntary Manslaughter in Tragic 'Rust' Shooting

The indictment was brought before a grand jury in Santa Fe by special prosecutors this week, following the receipt of a new analysis of the gun that was used.

The details of the analysis have not been made public, as the proceeding is shrouded in secrecy.

Baldwin's legal team has yet to respond to the indictment, and the special prosecutors have declined to comment on the case.

The tragedy occurred on the set of the Western movie Rust, where Baldwin was the lead actor and a co-producer.