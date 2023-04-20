Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dropped After 'Rust' Shooting, Attorneys Confirm
Alec Baldwin has been cleared of both involuntary manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting and killing Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a tragic on-set incident that occurred in October 2021.
Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alec Spiro, confirmed the charges had officially been dropped in a statement shared on Thursday, April 20.
"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the legal team said following the announcement.
The It's Complicated actor had previously been charged alongside the Western flick's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with special prosecutor Andrea Reeb stating, "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."
However, Nikas fired back at the allegations, insisting that his client "had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," and that he'd relied on the expertise of the set armorer who "assured him the gun did not have live rounds."
It is unclear at this time if charges against Gutierrez-Reed will also be dropped or if the trial will continue as planned.
As OK! previously reported, Hutchins suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest after Baldwin pointed the weapon in her direction while filming a scene for the upcoming drama.
The film's director, Joel Souza, was also struck in the crossfire and later taken to Christus St. Vincent's hospital. Thankfully, the filmmaker only had minor injuries and was able to return home the following day.
However, things aren't all smooth sailing for the embattled 30 Rock star. As OK! previously reported, Baldwin was sued in February by three Rust crew members — Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price — for negligence and emotional distress after the traumatic shooting.
Addiego, Curtin and Price blamed Baldwin for allowing the use of "operable firearms" on set and claimed the film's higher-ups, including Assistant Director Dave Halls, had avoided following necessary safety measures by taking shortcuts throughout production.
