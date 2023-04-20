Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dropped After 'Rust' Shooting, Attorneys Confirm

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the legal team said following the announcement.

The It's Complicated actor had previously been charged alongside the Western flick's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with special prosecutor Andrea Reeb stating, "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."