Alec Baldwin Named As 'Possible Defendant' In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting By Sante Fe Prosecutor

Although Carmack-Altwies did not disclose the exact charges she would be looking to bring, she confirmed that she will "certainly be looking at all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code."

The D.A. asked for $635,000 in order for her to go up against big wig lawyers Baldwin and others would likely bring in. The state signed off on $317,000 to appoint a special prosecutor.