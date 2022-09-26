Alec Baldwin Named As 'Possible Defendant' In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting By Sante Fe Prosecutor
Alec Baldwin may be facing charges for his alleged role in the deadly Rust shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
In a letter to the state's financial board that asked for money to prosecute the high profile case, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she was "ready" to file charges against four people. "One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin," she wrote in the note.
Although Carmack-Altwies did not disclose the exact charges she would be looking to bring, she confirmed that she will "certainly be looking at all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code."
The D.A. asked for $635,000 in order for her to go up against big wig lawyers Baldwin and others would likely bring in. The state signed off on $317,000 to appoint a special prosecutor.
As OK! previously reported, the 30 Rock actor has continued to hold steady on his position that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that was fired that day.
"Everyone on set knows what happened that day," Baldwin told Chris Cuomo on his new YouTube show, The Chris Cuomo Project, back in August. "It doesn't matter what you do — the ones that are out to get you are out to get you."
"To focus on one thing — I am not the victim here. Things for me are going to get better, cleared up. I am 1000% sure," Baldwin continued. "Nothing is going to bring this woman back. She's dead. She has a little boy."
"This is the real tragedy. Everything we've said doesn't matter — me, the press. My point is, the real tragedy here is what happened to this woman," the father-of-seven explained.
Despite Baldwin's claims, the FBI forensic report revealed that the bullet that took the life of the late Hutchins on October 21, 2021, “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger."
