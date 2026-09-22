Alec Baldwin Does Uncanny Robert De Niro Impression After Movie Star Praised His Skills: Watch
Sept. 22 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Alec Baldwin is showing off one of his most famous impressions — and even Robert De Niro approves.
Baldwin, 68, recreated his impression of the Taxi Driver actor during an appearance on comedian Jordan Jensen's "RIP Jordan Jensen" podcast, once again mimicking De Niro's recognizable facial expressions and speaking style. The impression has been part of Baldwin's comedy repertoire for decades, dating back to his appearances on Saturday Night Live.
Alec Baldwin Shows Off His Robert De Niro Impression
In a clip from the podcast, Baldwin slipped into character as De Niro, delivering his exaggerated take on the Oscar winner while chatting with Jensen.
The impression relies heavily on De Niro's distinctive mannerisms, with Baldwin altering his facial expressions and delivery to channel the legendary actor.
Robert De Niro Praised Alec Baldwin's Impression
De Niro, 83, recently revealed he's among the people who enjoy Baldwin's portrayal.
During a September appearance on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast, De Niro was asked how he feels about other celebrities impersonating him.
"Alec Baldwin does really good impressions," De Niro said, specifically recalling one of Baldwin's past routines about him.
Robert De Niro Thinks the Impression Is 'Hysterical'
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De Niro remembered Baldwin joking about a Godfather reunion featuring himself, Al Pacino and other members of the franchise.
The Goodfellas star said Baldwin's way of making fun of him was "just hysterical," particularly the comedian's take on the actor's famously understated way of speaking.
Baldwin previously performed a version of his De Niro impression during a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Alec Baldwin Has Impersonated Robert De Niro for Decades
In addition, during his record-setting 17th hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2017, Baldwin looked back at a 1996 sketch in which he portrayed De Niro on The Joe Pesci Show.
"People still ask me to do that impression," Baldwin said at the time.
Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro Have Worked Together
Baldwin's familiarity with De Niro extends beyond impersonating him.
The actors appeared together in the 2006 thriller The Good Shepherd, which De Niro also directed.
Baldwin has previously praised his experience working with De Niro, calling him an "artist" and recalling how painstakingly the filmmaker approached the details of his work.