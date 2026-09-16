Chelsea Handler Jokes If Amy Poehler 'Can Get Robert De Niro Talking' on a Podcast, Then Actress Should 'Reach Out' to Mitch McConnell: Watch
Sept. 16 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Chelsea Handler had a hilarious reaction to Amy Poehler recently having acting legend Robert De Niro on an episode of her "Good Hang" podcast.
During the Tuesday, September 15, episode, the Saturday Night Live alum, 55, asked the Taxi Driver star, 83, if he ever heard of a "thirst trap," with the comedian, 51, joking online that Kentucky politician Mitch McConnell, 84, should be Poehler's next guest.
Robert De Niro Recently Appeared on Amy Poehler's Podcast
"Do you know what a thirst trap is?" Poehler first asked De Niro before taking out her phone and showing him fan edits of himself on TikTok.
Amy Poehler Explained What a 'Thirst Trap' Is to Robert De Niro
After The Godfather Part II actor said "no," Poehler explained the NSFW concept.
"So, it's basically like hot pictures of people. But TikTok loves you," the Mean Girls actress said. "And they make videos of you in different movies."
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"Can I show you one? It's going to make you feel great. It's usually s--- music," Poehler quipped before showing the clips to a stunned De Niro.
"Good job at being so handsome, " she gushed, with De Niro chiming in: "Oh, well thanks."
In the comments section of the video's post on Instagram, Handler couldn't help but share her two cents.
Mitch McConnell Was Absent From the Senate for 3 Months
"This is so funny. If you can get De Niro talking, I think it’s time to reach out to Mitch McConnell," Handler joked.
Another commenter then comically replied to the This Means War star, stating: "Unfortunately there are no McConnell thirst traps on TikTok."
McConnell returned to the Senate floor in a wheelchair on Monday, September 14, after he took a three-month hiatus to recover from a fall that occurred at his Washington D.C. home back in June.
He subsequently underwent hospitalization and rehabilitation after the tumble that left him briefly unconscious. Despite heading back to work on Capitol Hill, the politician will still be continuing with his physical therapy.
Chelsea Handler Has Always Been a Fan of Robert De Niro
As for Handler, she's always had a thing for De Niro, even divulging during a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she's very much attracted to him.
“I’m very s------- attracted to Robert De Niro. I’m not gonna pretend that I’m not,” she quipped. "I always have, and I would like to be p--------- by him."
“I have a penchant for elderly men,” Handler went on. “I always date older. At some point I’ll have to stop, you know, because it’s going to get too old."