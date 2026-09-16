Chelsea Handler Jokes If Amy Poehler 'Can Get Robert De Niro Talking' on a Podcast, Then Actress Should 'Reach Out' to Mitch McConnell: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Robert De Niro Recently Appeared on Amy Poehler's Podcast

View this post on Instagram Source: @GOODHANG/INSTAGRAM Amy Poehler explained to Robert De Niro what a thirst trap is.

"Do you know what a thirst trap is?" Poehler first asked De Niro before taking out her phone and showing him fan edits of himself on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Poehler Explained What a 'Thirst Trap' Is to Robert De Niro

Source: @GOODHANG/YOUTUBE Amy Poehler showed Robert De Niro the fan edits users made of him on TikTok.

After The Godfather Part II actor said "no," Poehler explained the NSFW concept. "So, it's basically like hot pictures of people. But TikTok loves you," the Mean Girls actress said. "And they make videos of you in different movies."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA 'This is so funny. If you can get De Niro talking, I think it’s time to reach out to Mitch McConnell,' Chelsea Handler commented underneath the podcast's clip.

"Can I show you one? It's going to make you feel great. It's usually s--- music," Poehler quipped before showing the clips to a stunned De Niro. "Good job at being so handsome, " she gushed, with De Niro chiming in: "Oh, well thanks." In the comments section of the video's post on Instagram, Handler couldn't help but share her two cents.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Was Absent From the Senate for 3 Months

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell retuned to the Senate floor on September 14.

"This is so funny. If you can get De Niro talking, I think it’s time to reach out to Mitch McConnell," Handler joked. Another commenter then comically replied to the This Means War star, stating: "Unfortunately there are no McConnell thirst traps on TikTok." McConnell returned to the Senate floor in a wheelchair on Monday, September 14, after he took a three-month hiatus to recover from a fall that occurred at his Washington D.C. home back in June. He subsequently underwent hospitalization and rehabilitation after the tumble that left him briefly unconscious. Despite heading back to work on Capitol Hill, the politician will still be continuing with his physical therapy.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Has Always Been a Fan of Robert De Niro

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler previously revealed she has an affinity for older men.