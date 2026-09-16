or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

Chelsea Handler Jokes If Amy Poehler 'Can Get Robert De Niro Talking' on a Podcast, Then Actress Should 'Reach Out' to Mitch McConnell: Watch

image of Chelsea handler and Mitch mcconnell
Source: MEGA/@GOODHANG/YOUTUBE

Chelsea Handler joked about Mitch McConnell after Robert De Niro appeared on Amy Poehler's podcast recently.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler had a hilarious reaction to Amy Poehler recently having acting legend Robert De Niro on an episode of her "Good Hang" podcast.

During the Tuesday, September 15, episode, the Saturday Night Live alum, 55, asked the Taxi Driver star, 83, if he ever heard of a "thirst trap," with the comedian, 51, joking online that Kentucky politician Mitch McConnell, 84, should be Poehler's next guest.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert De Niro Recently Appeared on Amy Poehler's Podcast

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @GOODHANG/INSTAGRAM

Amy Poehler explained to Robert De Niro what a thirst trap is.

"Do you know what a thirst trap is?" Poehler first asked De Niro before taking out her phone and showing him fan edits of himself on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Poehler Explained What a 'Thirst Trap' Is to Robert De Niro

image of Robert De Niro and Amy Poehler
Source: @GOODHANG/YOUTUBE

Amy Poehler showed Robert De Niro the fan edits users made of him on TikTok.

After The Godfather Part II actor said "no," Poehler explained the NSFW concept.

"So, it's basically like hot pictures of people. But TikTok loves you," the Mean Girls actress said. "And they make videos of you in different movies."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Chelsea handler
Source: MEGA

'This is so funny. If you can get De Niro talking, I think it’s time to reach out to Mitch McConnell,' Chelsea Handler commented underneath the podcast's clip.

"Can I show you one? It's going to make you feel great. It's usually s--- music," Poehler quipped before showing the clips to a stunned De Niro.

"Good job at being so handsome, " she gushed, with De Niro chiming in: "Oh, well thanks."

In the comments section of the video's post on Instagram, Handler couldn't help but share her two cents.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Was Absent From the Senate for 3 Months

image of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell retuned to the Senate floor on September 14.

"This is so funny. If you can get De Niro talking, I think it’s time to reach out to Mitch McConnell," Handler joked.

Another commenter then comically replied to the This Means War star, stating: "Unfortunately there are no McConnell thirst traps on TikTok."

McConnell returned to the Senate floor in a wheelchair on Monday, September 14, after he took a three-month hiatus to recover from a fall that occurred at his Washington D.C. home back in June.

He subsequently underwent hospitalization and rehabilitation after the tumble that left him briefly unconscious. Despite heading back to work on Capitol Hill, the politician will still be continuing with his physical therapy.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Has Always Been a Fan of Robert De Niro

image of Chelsea handler
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler previously revealed she has an affinity for older men.

As for Handler, she's always had a thing for De Niro, even divulging during a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she's very much attracted to him.

“I’m very s------- attracted to Robert De Niro. I’m not gonna pretend that I’m not,” she quipped. "I always have, and I would like to be p--------- by him."

“I have a penchant for elderly men,” Handler went on. “I always date older. At some point I’ll have to stop, you know, because it’s going to get too old."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.