Alec Baldwin Claims Robert Redford Sent Him the 'Loveliest Letter' After 'Rust' Shooting Incident

Alec Baldwin paid tribute to the late Robret Redford, sharing a story of how the actor showed up for him after the controversial shooting incident that occurred while he was filming Rust. “When I went through all of what I went through and had to deal with all that in New Mexico, I got a letter when it was over, when it was dismissed and so forth,” Baldwin shared. “I got a letter from Bob Redford. Unsolicited.”

Inside the 'Rust' Shooting Incident

Source: MEGA The case against Alec Baldwin was dropped in July 2024.

“He said, ‘I’m so glad this turned out this way, I’m so sorry [for] what you had to go through,’” Baldwin said. “I got the loveliest letter from Robert Redford.” In 2021, the shooting happened when Baldwin was holding a prop gun that was supposed to be unloaded, but it went off during filming, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. While Baldiwn ended up facing criminal charges over the incident, he maintained his innocence, and the case was dropped in July 2024 due to alleged misconduct by prosecutors.

Barbra Streisand's Tribute to Robert Redford

Source: MEGA Barbra Streisand called Robert Redford 'charismatic' and 'intelligent.'

Baldwin was not alone in paying tribute to Redford, as Barbra Streisand also praised him on Instagram. “Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy,” she wrote with a photo of the late star. “We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie.” “Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever,” she added. “The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

Jane Fonda Was 'In Love' With Robert Redford

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda revealed she was 'in love' with Robert Redford.

As OK! previously shared, Jane Fonda claimed she couldn’t “stop crying” over her friend dying. “He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way,” she said. “He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for." She also called him “handsome,” a “wonderful human being” and confessed to having been “in love” with him even though nothing happened between the pair.

Robert Redford's Death

Source: MEGA Robert Redford died on September 16.