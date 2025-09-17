or
Alec Baldwin Claims Robert Redford Sent Him the 'Loveliest Letter' After 'Rust' Shooting Incident

Alec Baldwin claimed Robert Redford sent him the 'loveliest letter' after the 'Rust' shooting incident.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Alec Baldwin paid tribute to the late Robret Redford, sharing a story of how the actor showed up for him after the controversial shooting incident that occurred while he was filming Rust.

“When I went through all of what I went through and had to deal with all that in New Mexico, I got a letter when it was over, when it was dismissed and so forth,” Baldwin shared. “I got a letter from Bob Redford. Unsolicited.”

Inside the 'Rust' Shooting Incident

Photo of Alec Baldwin
The case against Alec Baldwin was dropped in July 2024.

“He said, ‘I’m so glad this turned out this way, I’m so sorry [for] what you had to go through,’” Baldwin said. “I got the loveliest letter from Robert Redford.”

In 2021, the shooting happened when Baldwin was holding a prop gun that was supposed to be unloaded, but it went off during filming, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

While Baldiwn ended up facing criminal charges over the incident, he maintained his innocence, and the case was dropped in July 2024 due to alleged misconduct by prosecutors.

Barbra Streisand's Tribute to Robert Redford

Photo of Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand called Robert Redford 'charismatic' and 'intelligent.'

Baldwin was not alone in paying tribute to Redford, as Barbra Streisand also praised him on Instagram.

“Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy,” she wrote with a photo of the late star. “We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie.”

“Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever,” she added. “The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

Jane Fonda Was 'In Love' With Robert Redford

Photo of Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda revealed she was 'in love' with Robert Redford.

As OK! previously shared, Jane Fonda claimed she couldn’t “stop crying” over her friend dying.

“He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way,” she said. “He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."

She also called him “handsome,” a “wonderful human being” and confessed to having been “in love” with him even though nothing happened between the pair.

Robert Redford's Death

Photo of Robert Redford
Robert Redford died on September 16.

Redford died in his home, located in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah, in the early morning of Tuesday, September 16, according to The New York Times.

While no cause of death was reported, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told the outlet the actor died in his sleep.

"Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," she said in a statement. "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

