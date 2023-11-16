Alec Baldwin Voices Safety Concerns While Firing Prop Guns Days Before Fatal 'Rust' Shooting: Watch the Eerie Video
Recently released videos of Alec Baldwin firing a prop gun days before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins will send shivers down your spine.
The eerie footage obtained by NBC News showed the award-winning actor voicing concerns about the safety of crew members while filming a scene for Rust.
Baldwin was acting in character during the scenes, firing at least one prop gun and pausing to move around crew members in an attempt to prevent a horrific accident from occurring.
In one of the videos, the It’s Complicated star can be seen lying on the ground while holding onto a prop gun when he stopped mid-take to tell someone to move to the "other side of the camera," stating, "I don’t want to shoot toward you."
In a second recording, he asked for a blanket to be placed near him off-camera, which he used as a landing pad to toss his gun on during the scene.
A third video showcased Baldwin fully in character, as he repeatedly fired a prop gun until it ran out of dummy rounds.
"One more, one more, one more," he said to the crew, seemingly trying to quickly move forward with filming. "Right away, right away, let’s reload. We should have had two guns and both of them reloading."
During the fourth and fifth videos, the Beetlejuice actor paused filming solely to check on the safety of crew members, informing them to use a less dangerous part of a steep trail they were stationed on.
At one point, a cameraman even fell, causing Baldwin to ask repeatedly, "Are you OK?" before production resumed.
Little did the 65-year-old know that just a few days later, Baldwin's prop gun would fire a live round of ammunition on set and tragically kill his cinematographer.
The alarming videos totaled to roughly seven minutes of footage out of the two weeks of filming that had taken place before production came to a halt on October 21, 2021, the day the fatal incident occurred.
The never-before-seen videos were just a handful of the numerous clips requested by special prosecutors in the spring from Rust Movie Productions LLC.
Prosecutors didn’t receive the footage until last month, however, and announced their intention to recharge Baldwin with the involuntary manslaughter of Hutchins on Tuesday, October 17.
The grand jury on the case was scheduled to come together on Thursday, November 16, regarding the possible recharging of Baldwin, though the judge pushed it back during a teleconference hearing the day before, a source familiar with the case revealed to NBC News.
While it is unclear if prosecutors have reviewed the videos, the insider noted the footage could certainly be presented to the grand jury.