Alec Baldwin Slams Prosecution In 'Rust' Fatal Shooting Criminal Case After Charges Downgraded

Though Alec Baldwin got a win in his current criminal case — he will likely not serve five years in jail — the actor, 64, and his attorneys responded to the sentence being reduced with some snark.

“In light of the government’s concession that its decision to charge the enhancement was legally erroneous, the Motion is now moot,” the February 20 filed notice of withdrawal read. “As set forth in the Motion, the inclusion of the enhancement thus violated the Ex Post Facto Clauses of both the United States and New Mexico Constitutions."