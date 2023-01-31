Alec Baldwin & Film Armorer Officially Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

The tragedy occurred in October 2021 when Baldwin, who was starring in and producing the movie, fired what he assumed was a "cold" gun, though it turned out to be loaded with bullets, one of which fatally hit Hutchins in the chest.

"On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin," read the probable cause statement filed on Tuesday, January, 31, which was obtained by KRQE News.