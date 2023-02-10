Alec Baldwin Trashed By Santa Fe D.A. For Attempting To 'Distract From The Gross Negligence & Disregard For Safety' After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

The 30 Rock alum, 64, hoped that a New Mexico judge would toss out the charges so he doesn't end up in jail for five years.

“The prosecutors in this case have committed an unconstitutional and elementary legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a statute that did not exist on the date of the accident,” Baldwin's defense team said in a statement. “It thus appears that the government intended to charge the current version of the firearm enhancement statute, which was not enacted until May 18, 2022, seven months after the accident."