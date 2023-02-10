Alec Baldwin Trashed By Santa Fe D.A. For Attempting To 'Distract From The Gross Negligence & Disregard For Safety' After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
The Santa Fe D.A. is not pleased with Alec Baldwin.
After the actor was charged with manslaughter for accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the Rust movie set, he is trying to not get charged or put in jail.
“Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death,” D.A. spokesperson Heather Brewer told Deadline on Friday, February 10.
“In accordance with good legal practice, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor will review all motions–even those given to the media before being served to the DA,” Brewer added of the "firearm enhancement" statute that became law in the Land of Enchantment in May 2022. “However, the DA’s and the special prosecutor’s focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone – even celebrities with fancy attorneys – is held accountable under the law.”
The 30 Rock alum, 64, hoped that a New Mexico judge would toss out the charges so he doesn't end up in jail for five years.
“The prosecutors in this case have committed an unconstitutional and elementary legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a statute that did not exist on the date of the accident,” Baldwin's defense team said in a statement. “It thus appears that the government intended to charge the current version of the firearm enhancement statute, which was not enacted until May 18, 2022, seven months after the accident."
As OK! previously reported, the comedian was handed a "cold" gun, meaning there shouldn't have been any bullets inside, but Hutchins ended up dying on the spot.
"On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin," the probable cause statement, which was obtained by KRQE News, read.
"By act or omission or failure to act in his position as a producer directly contributed and/or failed to mitigate numerous reckless and dangerous actions during a very short time period," the statement continued.
Luke Nikas declared they would fight the charges. "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," he stated. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set."