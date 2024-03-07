Alec Baldwin 'Nervous' After 'Rust' Armorer Is Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting, Expert Claims

The court's ruling has put Gutierrez-Reed in a position where she now faces the possibility of up to 18 months in prison in addition to a fine of $5,000.

“Today was the first trial and conviction in the criminal justice process,” said the statement from Gloria Allred on behalf of parents Olga Solovey and Anatolli Androsovych and Hutchins’ sister, Svetlana Zemko. “We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna’s death is required to face the legal consequences.”

This outcome sets a precedent for Baldwin’s approaching trial, where he must defend his actions and potentially face jail time if found guilty.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!