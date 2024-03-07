Alec Baldwin 'Nervous' After 'Rust' Armorer Is Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting, Expert Claims
Alec Baldwin is nervous after Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the movie Rust, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter due to the fatal shooting incident that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The jury determined that Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for the firearm that discharged a live bullet during the filming. The prosecution emphasized the armorer's neglect of her duties, accusing her of failing to handle the weapons properly, which ultimately led to the fatal outcome.
Baldwin also faces involuntary manslaughter charges related to the tragedy, and the armorer's conviction is reportedly leaving his legal team "nervous."
A crucial revelation came from weapon experts commissioned by the prosecution, Lucien and Mike Haag, who concluded that for the gun to fire, Baldwin had to pull the trigger. This contradicts Baldwin's statement that he did not fire the weapon, raising further questions and complexities surrounding the case.
During Gutierrez-Reed's trial, testimonies from eyewitnesses, FBI and local authorities, as well as crew members present during the shooting, painted a vivid picture of the events that transpired on the set of Rust. Reports indicated that protocol breaches and safety oversights were prevalent throughout production, highlighting a lack of proper handling of firearms.
- Alec Baldwin & Film Armorer Officially Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
- Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Says He Will 'Fight' Involuntary Manslaughter Charges After 'Rust' Shooting
- 'Rust' Assistant Director Emotionally Recalls the Moment Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Was Shot: 'It Wasn't Computing'
The court's ruling has put Gutierrez-Reed in a position where she now faces the possibility of up to 18 months in prison in addition to a fine of $5,000.
“Today was the first trial and conviction in the criminal justice process,” said the statement from Gloria Allred on behalf of parents Olga Solovey and Anatolli Androsovych and Hutchins’ sister, Svetlana Zemko. “We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna’s death is required to face the legal consequences.”
This outcome sets a precedent for Baldwin’s approaching trial, where he must defend his actions and potentially face jail time if found guilty.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Neama Rahmani, President of West Coast Trial Lawyers, expressed concerns regarding Baldwin's trial, stating that the actor has "a couple of things to be concerned about."
“Alec Baldwin’s conduct and his lack of gun safety inside that church on that day is something that he’s going to have to answer for,” prosecutor Kari Morrissey said in her closing arguments against Gutierrez-Reed. “Not with you and not today. That’ll be with another jury on another day.”
Fox News provided sources used in this article.