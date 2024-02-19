Hilaria Baldwin Under Fire for Allowing Daughter Carmen, 10, to Wear Makeup: 'It's Sad'
Carmen Baldwin is just as gorgeous as her mama!
On Sunday, February 18, Hilaria Baldwin uploaded a sweet mirror selfie with her 10-year-old daughter — though the 40-year-old’s followers appeared more concerned with the makeup on Carmen’s face than the heartwarming family moment as a whole.
"Date night with my first baby…she did both our makeup," Hilaria — who shares six other children with her husband, Alec Baldwin — expressed in the caption of the snap. "How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them."
"Carmen, you are such a special soul…just like your siblings…all unique and equally incredible," the mom-of-seven continued of her eldest girl, as well as sons Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, María, 2, and Ilaria, 1.
"Met you today, 13 years ago, @alecbaldwininsta …what a journey we have made🤍," Hilaria noted of the famed actor, who is also a dad to his and ex-wife Kim Basinger’s 27-year-old daughter, Ireland.
The flawless yoga instructor later circled back to the post’s caption to clarify: "Edit from Carmen and me here for the birthday wishes we are reading in comments: It’s not her bday …it’s the day I met Alec. ❤️ you all."
In the mirror selfie, Hilaria donned a stylish denim short-sleeved jumpsuit, while her mini-me posed in an olive green outfit.
Both brunette beauties had their hair down, though Carmen kept her’s straight and her mom’s was curled, aside from her bangs.
The post, which received nearly 20,000 "likes," sparked mixed reactions from Hilaria’s 993,000 Instagram followers, as some were happy to see how grown Carmen was while others believed it was too soon for the young girl to be putting makeup on her face.
"I actually think it's sad that people let there kids where makeup and false nails etc. at 10 yrs old. It says everything about what kind of parent you are," one critic complained, as another asked, "isn't she too young for makeup?" and a third whined, "too much makeup... both of you."
Some fans rallied behind Hilaria in defense, with one gushing: "Beautiful, just like her Mama! I can't believe how fast time goes. You two have created such wonderful little humans! 😍❤️."
"Carmen is STUNNING!! God what a beautiful young lady she is!!" another expressed, as a third noted, "make up or no make up, the reason why this beautiful girl stands tall and proud next to her mum is the fact that she has amazing parents, who allow her to explore and be herself. Stop all those discriminating comments and this prejudgment! This family is working hard to accept each and every one as the beautiful souls that they all are. By the way, lovely outfits 🤩."