Hilaria Baldwin Under Fire for Allowing Daughter Carmen, 10, to Wear Makeup: 'It's Sad'

"Date night with my first baby…she did both our makeup," Hilaria — who shares six other children with her husband, Alec Baldwin — expressed in the caption of the snap. "How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them."

"Carmen, you are such a special soul…just like your siblings…all unique and equally incredible," the mom-of-seven continued of her eldest girl, as well as sons Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, María, 2, and Ilaria, 1.