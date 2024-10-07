or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kamala harris
OK LogoNEWS

Alex Cooper Faces Backlash for Interviewing VP Kamala Harris on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 'Disgusted'

alex cooper pushback kamala harris
Source: mega

Alex Cooper faced backlash for interviewing VP Kamala Harris on her podcast, 'Call Her Daddy.'

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Some of Alex Cooper's fans — who are part of the "Daddy Gang" — are not happy with her for interviewing VP Kamala Harris on her hit podcast, "Call Her Daddy."

On Sunday, October 6, the podcast's Instagram account teased the interview in which Cooper, 30, asked Harris, 59, some questions ahead of the 2024 election in November.

Article continues below advertisement
alex cooper pushback kamala harris
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Alex Cooper interviewed Kamala Harris on her podcast.

However, many were displeased that Cooper was bringing up politics in her podcast, where she typically interviews A-list celebrities.

One person wrote, “One of my most favorite podcasts and now I’ll never listen again. unbelievable," while another added, “oh nooo why did we have to get THIS political. listening to your podcasts was a nice escape from everything we hear about politics daily."

Article continues below advertisement
alex cooper pushback kamala harris
Source: mega

Some people were 'disgusted' by Alex Cooper's guest Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

“DONE, this was my fav podcast. I’m 100 percent disgusted,” added a third user, while a fourth said, “I’m so disappointed, this feels like propaganda and trying to make her look ‘gen z.'"

Some users were upset with the blonde beauty for not touching upon hot topics such as illegal immigration and what the Biden-Harris administration is doing to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
alex cooper pushback kamala harris
Source: mega

Kamala Harris didn't talk about immigration or the hurricane during the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ask her about what she’s doing to help hurricane victims instead of talking in circles about women’s rights,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Wait what about the abuse and crime caused by the illegal immigrants flooding the country."

“Ask her what is her best and biggest accomplishment the past 4 years,” a third person added.

Article continues below advertisement
alex cooper pushback kamala harris
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Alex Cooper explained why she decided to interview Kamala Harris on her podcast.

At the top of her show, Cooper shared why she decided to interview Harris in the first place.

“As you guys know, I do not usually discuss politics or have politicians on the show because I want ‘Call Her Daddy’ to be a place that everyone feels comfortable tuning in,” Cooper said.

“But, at the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations in this election is women and I’m not a part of it,” she said. “I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say [that] my goal today is not to change your political affiliation. What I’m hoping is that you’re able to listen to a conversation that isn’t too different from the ones that we’re having here every week.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.