A Brother's Heartbreak: Lori Vallow's Son Reveals Details Of His Final Conversation With His Siblings

"The conversation was just so normal," Colby reportedly said of his final talk with his brother and sister in an interview with The Sun, noting they told him they would be moving to Arizona but were not sure exactly where they would be living. "It was just a back and forth and then it was just over."

"I arranged plans to see them in a few weeks, so had I known I was never going to see them again there would've been a special goodbye, but I didn't know, so it was just a normal conversation," he continued. "It's crazy to think that was the last time I ever spoke to them. It's definitely hard [to think about]."