Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Ex Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck, Source Shares He's 'Living His Best Life'

No bitterness here! Just a few days after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas, Alex Rodriguez, who dated Lopez right before she moved on with the actor, doesn't have any hatred towards his ex.

“He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

The athlete, 46, "saw the news" that the Hollywood stars got hitched on Saturday, July 16, but he simply "went about his business."