Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Are 'Doing Really Well' After Daughter's 'Traumatic' Stillbirth: 'Give This Pain Purpose'
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are healing after the tragic loss of their daughter.
The Spy Kids alum, 35, took to Instagram to give an update about how their family was doing since they revealed the heartbreaking stillbirth of their baby Indy last month.
"We're actually doing really well, considering everything," Alexa revealed in the video shared to all of her social media platforms. "We have been so thankful reading all of your messages of support."
The Sleepover actress emphasized how much she's leaned into her faith since suffering the imaginable loss and noted how it was the "the most traumatic thing" she ever experienced. "It's been really incredible to see how God has just moved through our family during this time," she explained.
"We have obviously felt a lot of pain, a lot of pain. But also, an insane amount of peace. Like, God has really met us in this place between pain and peace," Alexa said. "It really doesn't make any sense other than it is his supernatural peace, that is just covering us and allowing us to still go through grief and to still, you know, walk through this valley, but not alone. And not without purpose. This season, I have learned so much about pain with purpose."
The Love in the Limelight star expressed how deeply the tragedy affected her mental and physical well-being. "Losing Indy was very hard. And then, right after losing her, my health declined a lot. And nobody could figure out what was wrong. And it was a very hard season for all of us to navigate," she added.
"But I don't think I've ever surrendered in this way to God in my life. Like you think, ‘God, I’m going to surrender. I'm going to surrender. I'm going to surrender.' But until you get to this point, you don't even realize the type of surrender that you're capable of," she explained.
"I just remember completely surrendering and having the pain in my heart from loss, the pain in my body from…trying to figure out what's going on with me, I just kept praying, ‘God, give this pain purpose. Any time my body is feeling pain, God, may you turn it into purpose,'" Alexa preached.
In November 2023, the couple — who share children Ocean, 7, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 3 — announced they were expecting their fourth child together. In April 2024, the pair, who have been married since 2014, shared the horrific news with the world.
"After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the two wrote about the loss. "This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all."