OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > alexa penavega
OK LogoNEWS

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Are 'Doing Really Well' After Daughter's 'Traumatic' Stillbirth: 'Give This Pain Purpose'

alexa carlos penavega doing really well daughters stillbirth nbc
Source: NBC
By:

May 16 2024, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are healing after the tragic loss of their daughter.

The Spy Kids alum, 35, took to Instagram to give an update about how their family was doing since they revealed the heartbreaking stillbirth of their baby Indy last month.

Article continues below advertisement
alexa carlos penavega doing really well daughters stillbirth
Source: @vegaalexa/instagram

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega have been healing after the tragic loss of their daughter.

"We're actually doing really well, considering everything," Alexa revealed in the video shared to all of her social media platforms. "We have been so thankful reading all of your messages of support."

The Sleepover actress emphasized how much she's leaned into her faith since suffering the imaginable loss and noted how it was the "the most traumatic thing" she ever experienced. "It's been really incredible to see how God has just moved through our family during this time," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
alexa carlos penavega doing really well daughters stillbirth ig
Source: @therealcarlospena/instagram

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega announced the loss of their daughter in April.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have obviously felt a lot of pain, a lot of pain. But also, an insane amount of peace. Like, God has really met us in this place between pain and peace," Alexa said. "It really doesn't make any sense other than it is his supernatural peace, that is just covering us and allowing us to still go through grief and to still, you know, walk through this valley, but not alone. And not without purpose. This season, I have learned so much about pain with purpose."

The Love in the Limelight star expressed how deeply the tragedy affected her mental and physical well-being. "Losing Indy was very hard. And then, right after losing her, my health declined a lot. And nobody could figure out what was wrong. And it was a very hard season for all of us to navigate," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
alexa carlos penavega doing really well daughters stillbirth vegaalexa
Source: @vegaalexa/instagram

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega have leaned into their fath.

MORE ON:
alexa penavega
Article continues below advertisement

"But I don't think I've ever surrendered in this way to God in my life. Like you think, ‘God, I’m going to surrender. I'm going to surrender. I'm going to surrender.' But until you get to this point, you don't even realize the type of surrender that you're capable of," she explained.

"I just remember completely surrendering and having the pain in my heart from loss, the pain in my body from…trying to figure out what's going on with me, I just kept praying, ‘God, give this pain purpose. Any time my body is feeling pain, God, may you turn it into purpose,'" Alexa preached.

Article continues below advertisement
alexa carlos penavega doing really well daughters stillbirth vegaalexa
Source: @vegaalexa/instagram

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega have three children.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2023, the couple — who share children Ocean, 7, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 3 — announced they were expecting their fourth child together. In April 2024, the pair, who have been married since 2014, shared the horrific news with the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the two wrote about the loss. "This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.