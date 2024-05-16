Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Are 'Doing Really Well' After Daughter's 'Traumatic' Stillbirth: 'Give This Pain Purpose'

"We have obviously felt a lot of pain, a lot of pain. But also, an insane amount of peace. Like, God has really met us in this place between pain and peace," Alexa said. "It really doesn't make any sense other than it is his supernatural peace, that is just covering us and allowing us to still go through grief and to still, you know, walk through this valley, but not alone. And not without purpose. This season, I have learned so much about pain with purpose."

The Love in the Limelight star expressed how deeply the tragedy affected her mental and physical well-being. "Losing Indy was very hard. And then, right after losing her, my health declined a lot. And nobody could figure out what was wrong. And it was a very hard season for all of us to navigate," she added.