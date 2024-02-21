Ireland Baldwin Praised for 'Vulnerable' Post Showing Off Her 9-Month Postpartum Body: Photos
Ireland Baldwin got candid about her weight-loss journey after having her first child in May 2023.
On, Tuesday, February 20, the mother-of-one shared a series of photos showing off her body while wearing only black underwear and a black bra. In response to the upload, fans praised the actress for keeping it real when it comes to postpartum struggles.
“9 months postpartum and I’m far from where I want to be but I’m over the hump and finally finding time to get this a-- into shape. Not necessarily working out everyday, but making strides to be more consistent. Walk more. Move more,” the model explained.
“Just wanted to do a solidarity post with anyone who’s having a tough time getting inspired to change bad habits/work on yourself. I still have days where I binge eat an entire box of Girl Scout cookies for dinner but that’s ok! It took 7-9 months to even start to lose any baby weight or care to… and anyone who makes you feel bad for going at your own pace or not being enough can suck it,” the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger added.
“This s--- is HARD. Be kind to yourself,” she concluded.
After uploading the heartfelt message, one supporter encouragingly replied, “I feel like being a good mom puts all your energy and focus on the baby and it takes a while to get to a point where you learn to make time for yourself. It’s so hard but you will get there little by little!”
“Took me 18-months to shift it with first born. Second was different because I was ill so lost it quicker. You look fabulous. Women’s bodies are amazing,” another user shared, while a third noted, “You are going to help so many for this post. I may not be pp but I’m struggling with my pcos and weight loss. It’s a daily struggle. Sending us all good vibes.”
A fourth person raved, “You are so beautiful ❤❤❤❤❤,” as a fifth raved, “Your realness and vulnerability is one of the many reasons you are so beautiful! Don’t ever forget that! ❤.”
Another individual shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Thank you for sharing because so many women need to know it is ok to not be back to before baby body. Our bodies are never going to be the same again and that is beautiful because we created life and made a human being.”
This is hardly the first time the star has spoken out about motherhood.
Last year, she shared a post about how her life has drastically changed since having a tot.
"I haven't really taken a moment to process all this. I just wanted to write a message here for soon to be moms. I know I said I wouldn't dedicate my Instagram to my pregnancy/mom content, but getting these words across is super important to me and I hope it helps someone even just a little," she said.
She continued, "I really struggled in my pregnancy as many of us do. Not just by puking everywhere. I don't miss that. As someone who suffers tremendously from health anxiety, pregnancy shifted everything into overdrive."
But once she gave birth, she felt confident about parenting.
"Then it all just happened so fast. When she was born, all of this dissolved into nothingness. Nothing ever mattered until that moment. I know we're all different and our birthing stories are different, but here's what I want to share from mine. I found it quite sad how women would go out of their way to tell me what was going to happen to my body. How a baby would negatively impact my relationship. How my body would fall apart. My t--- would sag to my knees. How I'll never sleep again," she said.