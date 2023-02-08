'RHOM' Stars Alexia Nepola & Marysol Patton Deliver Larsa Pippen's Romance With Marcus Jordan Vote Of Support: 'She's So In Love'

When asked if they've met the famous basketball offspring, the Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar owner exclusively tells OK!, "Oh my god, yes! Marcus actually went to lunch with us after the reunion. I understand why she's so in love with Marcus and why Marcus is so in love with her."

"She's always had to fight the media and she's always been in the press," Nepola notes of the controversy surrounding their relationship. "I feel bad for her in that sense. But I think she's managed, and I'm super happy for her. I'm always rooting for love."