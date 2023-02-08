'RHOM' Stars Alexia Nepola & Marysol Patton Deliver Larsa Pippen's Romance With Marcus Jordan Vote Of Support: 'She's So In Love'
Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola could not be happier that their friends found love!
The Real Housewives of Miami fan-favorites spilled the tea about their costar and good friend Larsa Pippen's headline-making romance with Marcus Jordan — and it's safe to say they approve!
When asked if they've met the famous basketball offspring, the Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar owner exclusively tells OK!, "Oh my god, yes! Marcus actually went to lunch with us after the reunion. I understand why she's so in love with Marcus and why Marcus is so in love with her."
"She's always had to fight the media and she's always been in the press," Nepola notes of the controversy surrounding their relationship. "I feel bad for her in that sense. But I think she's managed, and I'm super happy for her. I'm always rooting for love."
"I respect Larsa when she said he was just a friend because guess what? He was a friend! He was in the friend zone," Nepola makes clear. "When she felt it, then it was time to make it official and they did. I respect that."
Another friend they're thrilled for? Lisa Hochstein, who infamously split from husband Lenny Hochstein last year, and her new tech entrepreneur beau, Jody Glidden. "He's so cute!" the former publicist says of the man romancing the newly divorced mother-of-two, noting how much they "love" him.
With so much new love coming into their cast mates lives, the dynamic duo claim their frenemy Adriana De Moura — who they continue to clash with during the show's current season — should take a page from Pippen and Hochstein's playbook.
"That's why she's so bitter," the newlywed, who married Todd Nepola last year, spills of De Moura. "She can't find a man. Larsa and Lisa find a good guy in two seconds!"
"Adriana can't stand me now cause I fell in love also and I'm happily married," Alexia continues of her fellow OG. "So she came after me and Marysol because she saw the same thing with Steve [Patton's husband]. 15 years later, she's still by herself."