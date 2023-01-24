Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official After Insisting They Are Just 'Friends'

In the sweet snap, Jordan had his arm around his lovely lady — who reached up to lock her fingers into his to complete the adorable pose.

LARSA PIPPEN & MARCUS JORDAN 'HAVING A BLAST' TOGETHER, BUT 'IT’S A GO WITH THE FLOW SITUATION,' CLARIFIES SOURCE

The second oldest son of basketball legend Michael Jordan sported a casual ensemble, featuring a plain black T-shirt, red pants with a palm tree design and color-coordinated black sneakers to finish off his fresh 'fit.