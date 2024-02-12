Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Reacts to Her and Usher's Touchy Super Bowl Performance

"Y’all talking about the wrong d--- thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!" Beatz captioned a photo of his spouse on stage playing the piano in a red ensemble.

"Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," he added in the Monday, February 12, upload.