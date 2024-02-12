Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Reacts to Her and Usher's Touchy Super Bowl Performance
No drama here!
Though some Super Bowl viewers thought Usher was being too handsy with collaborator Alicia Keys during his halftime performance, her husband, Kasseem "Swizz Beatz" Dean, had no problem with their interaction.
"Y’all talking about the wrong d--- thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!" Beatz captioned a photo of his spouse on stage playing the piano in a red ensemble.
"Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," he added in the Monday, February 12, upload.
Fans were divided over his response, with one person admitting, "u a better man than me cuz i woulda break the d--- TV."
"🔥🔥🔥she was amazing! 💃🏽💃🏽it’s called 'performance' 💃🏽💃🏽," one Instagram user pointed out, while another commented, "It’s no different from when u see actors on screen it’s just a performance it was strategic and it worked clearly lol the internet runnin wild with it."
During the show, Keys and Usher sang their 2004 hit "My Boo," and as they walked around the stage, the father-of-four had his arms wrapped about the Grammy winner as he hugged her from behind.
The duet was also platonic to the "Burn" crooner, 45, who reportedly got married in Sin City over the weekend-long festivities.
As OK! shared, before the halftime show, the star and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, obtained a marriage license in Nevada's Clark Country — however, it has yet to be filed, a report claimed.
Nonetheless, one insider claimed the two did have a small ceremony on Thursday, February 8, which was only attended by a few friends and relatives. The two were also seen wearing white outfits that day.
Music producer Bryan-Michael Cox added fuel to the fire when at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party, he introduced the pair by announcing, "Congrats to the newlyweds in the building ... one time for everybody here ... let’s go!"
An insider told People the two did indeed get married, but Usher's representative has yet to confirm.
Goicoechea and the R&B crooner were first romantically linked in 2019, and they now share two children together. The "Confessions" vocalist also has two kids with ex-wife Tameka Foster.