Alicia Keys Gushes Over Husband Swizz Beatz After He Defends Her and Usher's Touchy Super Bowl Performance

Feb. 15 2024, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

Alicia Keys is making sure the world knows how much she appreciates husband Swizz Beatz after he raved about her and Usher's Super Bowl performance.

On Valentine's Day, the "Girl on Fire" singer posted a few adorable photos on Instagram and gushed over the father of her children.

Alicia Keys honored husband Swizz Beatz on Valentine's Day.

"I love u sooo deeply. Beyond words ... Beyond lifetimes ... Beyond skies and universes .... We soar!!!!💜💜💜💜💜💜," she captioned her first Tuesday, February 14, upload, which showed Keys, 43, sitting on her man's lap while aboard a private plane.

In one snap, the music producer, 45, gave his lady a kiss on the cheek, while in another, he raised his glass as they both smiled wide.

The pair share two kids together.

Her second post of the day included a few black and white images alongside the caption, "You mesmerize me……I can’t wait to spend the rest of forever loving you."

The holiday comes just a few days after the mom-of-two took the stage with Usher for the halftime show. Though they overall received good reviews, some fans thought the "Confessions" artist was a bit too handsy with Keys when they sang their duet "My Boo."

Keys was one of Usher's special guests at the Super Bowl.

However, Keys' husband made it clear he wasn't at all offended by the show.

"Y’all talking about the wrong d--- thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!" he captioned a picture of his spouse on stage playing the piano in a red ensemble.

"Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 ," he added. "We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽."

Alicia Keys
The couple first met when they were teens, but Keys wasn't impressed with him at the time.

"We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events," she recalled in her memoir. "He'd usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz."

Keys has won 16 Grammys.

The duo reconnected in 2008, which is when things turned romantic.

"The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked," she spilled. "Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world."

The two went on to marry in 2010 and share two sons together.

"Everything was just wow. It was a blessing," Beatz gushed in an interview of their nuptials. "It was positive energy, and we're still in those moments."

