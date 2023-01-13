Posing For PETA & More! Alicia Silverstone’s Raciest Snaps: Photos

Alicia Silverstone knows how to turn up the heat! The Clueless actress, who famously refuses to go nude in her many Hollywood roles, frequently strips for a cause that is near and dear to her heart — animal rights.

"If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I'm after," she confessed in a promo video sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the nearly-nude photo shoot. "I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me."

From posing for pets and animal rights to cheeky at-home snaps, Silverstone looks stunning in every shot!