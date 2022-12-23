OK Magazine
Alicia Silverstone Spotted Hiking With Son After Stripping Down For Risqué PETA Campaign

alicia silverstone hiking with son after risque photoshootpp
By:

Dec. 23 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Alicia Silverstone was spotted out and about for the first time since the unveiling of her nude PETA campaign photo.

The Clueless star, 46, rocked a casual look in a black hoodie, matching lounge pants and blue sneakers while she enjoyed a hike with her 11-year-old son, Bear Blu, and their two rescue pups — who both maintain a vegan diet like Silverstone — on Thursday, December 22.

alicia silverstone hiking with son after risque photoshoot
Bear — who she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, 45 — sported a similar comfy ensemble as his mom, opting for a white t-shirt, grey pants and white sneakers while holding the leash for the duo's Pitbull mix.

ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD

This sighting comes days after Silverstone stripped down to nothing but a pair of cowboy boots for an eye-catching PETA campaign. As OK! recently reported, the Batman & Robin actress, who is a known animal rights activist, posed completely naked to encourage fans to ditch animal leather for mushroom, apple or cactus leather substitutes.

alicia silverstone hiking with son after risque photoshoot
"If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I'm after," she explained in a promotional video for the ad.

ALICIA SILVERSTONE RECEIVES BACKLASH AFTER ADMITTING SHE & 11-YEAR-OLD SON BEAR SLEEP IN THE SAME BED: 'THAT'S CREEPY'

Continued Silverstone, "I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me."

alicia silverstone hiking with son after risque photoshoot
"The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It's just not sustainable. The Earth can't handle it," she added in the behind-the-scenes clip. "My dream is to get these earth-friendly, vegan materials into the hands of the greatest designers."

"I really like the merge of being conscious of no animals’ skins but also being conscious of the Earth, because we all have to live in it, the animals and us, and without it we’re screwed," the mom-of-one concluded.

Source: OK!

DailyMail reported the photos of Silverstone and her son on their walk.

