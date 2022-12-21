Alicia Silverstone Strips Down To Nothing But A Pair Of Cowboy Boots For PETA Campaign: See The Pic

In the buff! Lifelong animal advocate Alicia Silverstone recently stripped down to nothing but a pair of brown cowboy boots, encouraging people to ditch leather in favor of plant-made materials.

"If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I'm after," she admitted in a promo video that captured the photo shoot process. "I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me."