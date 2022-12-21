Alicia Silverstone Strips Down To Nothing But A Pair Of Cowboy Boots For PETA Campaign: See The Pic
In the buff! Lifelong animal advocate Alicia Silverstone recently stripped down to nothing but a pair of brown cowboy boots, encouraging people to ditch leather in favor of plant-made materials.
"If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I'm after," she admitted in a promo video that captured the photo shoot process. "I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me."
In the final advertisement, which is set to go up in Times Square, the Clueless lead, 46, showcased her toned bod, her blonde wavy locks covering one of her eyes. "Don't be a prick. Wear vegan," the billboard reads, referencing the cacti in the background. "Buy cactus, mushroom, or apple leather instead!"
This is the third time the mom-of-one has gone sans clothes for PETA.
The star noted leather clothing isn't just harmful to animals, but the environment as well, as it takes things like "water, food, oil for transport" and more to reach the final product.
"The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It's just not sustainable. The Earth can't handle it," Silverstone explained in the video. "My dream is to get these earth-friendly, vegan materials into the hands of the greatest designers. "I'd rather go naked than wear animals."
"I really like the merge of being conscious of no animals’ skins but also being conscious of the Earth, because we all have to live in it, the animals and us, and without it we’re screwed," the actress shared.
Bettering the world appears to be at the forefront of her mission these days, as she's slowed down for acting career quite a bit over the past few years.
"She’s only been taking roles that are interesting to her because she’s disgusted by the competitive Hollywood scene," an insider previously spilled to OK!. "Besides, anybody who knows her knows she is far more passionate about her commitment to veganism and organic farming."
The sourced added that the blonde beauty's "spiritual side" keeps her occupied, so she would "be perfectly happy" just parenting son Bear, 11, "gardening and meditating all day because she’s really a hippie at heart."