OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Alix Earle
NEWS

Alix Earle's 2025 MTV VMAs 'Pillow' Dress Roasted by Fans for Showing Too Much Skin: 'Do Not Crinkle the Napkin!'

do not crinkle the napkin alix earle dress reaction
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle rocked a white cutout dress at the 2025 MTV VMAs, which fans compared to a ‘pillowcase.’

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

Alix Earle definitely had people talking at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, which occurred in New York on Sunday night, September 7.

The 24-year-old TikTok sensation, who was tapped as a presenter at this year’s show, hit the carpet in a bold white Tom Ford mini that was sleek and polished from the front. But once she turned to the side, the dress revealed massive cutouts — leaving her sideb---- on full display on the red carpet.

image of Alix Earle turned heads at the 2025 MTV VMAs in a white Tom Ford mini with daring cutouts.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle turned heads at the 2025 MTV VMAs in a white Tom Ford mini with daring cutouts.

The influencer completed the bold look with black stilettos, letting her signature blonde waves fall naturally down her back.

Source: @alix_earle/Instagram
Fans jumped on social media to poke fun at the design.

One joked, “Do not crinkle the napkin!” while others compared the dress to a “pillowcase” or a “bedsheet.”

Another brushed it off, saying, “Nobody cares.”

A third complained, “No one even knows her tbh. I thought she wasn't invited.”

Before the show, Earle let followers in on the struggle of keeping her outfit pristine.

image of To avoid wrinkles, the influencer rode to the show lying flat in the back of a car.
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

To avoid wrinkles, the influencer rode to the show lying flat in the back of a car.

In an Instagram clip, she was seen stretched out flat in the back of a vehicle to avoid creases.

"Outfit of the night for the VMAs. We have this Tom Ford dress, which I can't wrinkle, so we have an hour-long car ride while I'm just lying back here like this. But I do have roadside drink service," she explained.

She then showed how her glam team carefully held a red cup with a straw to avoid her drink from spilling.

“At the red light, I get a sip of Alix Earle Poppi and some vodka... gotta lay back down,” she joked.

Beyond fashion, Earle’s also busy preparing for her next big moment — Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, premiering September 16.

Earle, who is paired with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, admitted that training has been tough.

"I'm a little bruised and beaten, but it's been so much fun," she told E! News on the carpet. "I'm giddy every day I wake up, and I’m like excited to get there and excited to learn more. I'm getting a little better each day, which is great to see some progress because day one was like, 'Oh god, I don't know.'"

image of Fans roasted her look online, comparing it to a 'pillowcase,' 'bedsheet' — and even a 'napkin.'
Source: MEGA

Fans roasted her look online, comparing it to a 'pillowcase,' 'bedsheet' — and even a 'napkin.'

Source: @usatodayvideo/X
image of Alix Earle is set to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 with Val Chmerkovskiy.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle is set to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 with Val Chmerkovskiy.

She also revealed to USA Today that rehearsals have left her feet “torn to shreds,” requiring “blister patches,” a “chiropractor” and sauna sessions for recovery.

Still, her dance partner, Chmerkovskiy, couldn’t stop singing her praises at the VMAs.

“She’s killing it. I’m proud of her already. I’m excited for us this season. I’m excited for all of her fans that I’m already feeling a lot of love from. I’m excited to take them on this journey with her. I think she’ll surprise a lot of her fans,” he told Parade.

