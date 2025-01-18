or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Alix Earle
OK LogoPHOTOS

Alix Earle Flaunts Cleavage in Gold Bikini as She Poses on Beach in Miami: Photos

Photo of Alix Earle.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle is known for her sultry content on Instagram and TikTok.

By:

Jan. 18 2025, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alix Earle is bringing the heat to Miami!

On Friday, January 17, the blonde beauty, 24, flaunted her cleavage in a gold shimmery bikini while posing on a beach in Miami, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement
alix earle flaunts cleavage gold bikini beach miami photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle captioned the stunning photos, 'So I guess we’re hanging out on here now?' seemingly referencing the upcoming TikTok ban.

Article continues below advertisement

In the sultry images, the influencer showed off her curves in the swimsuit while accessorizing with gold jewelry and a tan headband. One photo even displayed Earle’s entire figure as she laid down on the sand and gave the camera a smirk.

The upload also included some more covered-up selfies and a view of Miami from the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

“So I guess we’re hanging out on here now?” the podcaster penned, seemingly referring to the upcoming TikTok ban.

In response to the snaps, Earle’s fans gushed over her good looks.

Article continues below advertisement
alix earle flaunts cleavage gold bikini beach miami photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

'TikTok queen forever and now queen of IG as always 👑,' a fan of Alix Earle penned under the revealing post.

Article continues below advertisement

“TikTok queen forever and now queen of IG as always 👑,” one person penned, while another added, “Obsessed with you.”

A third called Earle, “HOT AF,” while one more individual said she was a “BOMBSHELL.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time the celeb has put her toned body on display for her 3.8 million followers.

On January 5, Earle shared steamy images from her recent romantic trip to St. Barts alongside boyfriend Braxton Berrios.

MORE ON:
Alix Earle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
alix earle flaunts cleavage gold bikini beach miami photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

In one snap, Alix Earle laid on the sand in the small shimmering bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is my attempt at trying to be a little bit more vibey & less posed on here," she wrote alongside the stills of herself in a low-cut black one-piece.

In the first photo, the TikTok icon stunned in the swimsuit as she showered off on the boat. Another picture showed Earle exiting the crystal blue ocean after taking a dip.

Article continues below advertisement

In one more snap from the trip, Earle leaned on Berrios, as the couple enjoyed down time together in bed.

The upload came after Earle exclusively spoke to OK! about spending quality time with the NFL player.

Article continues below advertisement
alix earle flaunts cleavage gold bikini beach miami photos
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle showed her view from the beach in Miami.

Article continues below advertisement

"Braxton's really great at date nights," she stated about the athlete, whom she started dating in March 2023.

"Just being at his house and binge-watching a show — we either watch a Game of Thrones or The Office— those nights that it's just the two of us and we can put our phones down and just be together, I would say are the most special date nights," she spilled.

"I'd say the most comforting nights are when we cook together. We've recently been making different chili recipes," Earle explained. "A lot of the times when we're back in Miami together, it's just us hanging out at 8:00 p.m., cooking dinner and going to bed together. But you know, [being apart] just makes those moments more special."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.