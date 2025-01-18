Alix Earle Flaunts Cleavage in Gold Bikini as She Poses on Beach in Miami: Photos
Alix Earle is bringing the heat to Miami!
On Friday, January 17, the blonde beauty, 24, flaunted her cleavage in a gold shimmery bikini while posing on a beach in Miami, Fla.
In the sultry images, the influencer showed off her curves in the swimsuit while accessorizing with gold jewelry and a tan headband. One photo even displayed Earle’s entire figure as she laid down on the sand and gave the camera a smirk.
The upload also included some more covered-up selfies and a view of Miami from the beach.
“So I guess we’re hanging out on here now?” the podcaster penned, seemingly referring to the upcoming TikTok ban.
In response to the snaps, Earle’s fans gushed over her good looks.
“TikTok queen forever and now queen of IG as always 👑,” one person penned, while another added, “Obsessed with you.”
A third called Earle, “HOT AF,” while one more individual said she was a “BOMBSHELL.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time the celeb has put her toned body on display for her 3.8 million followers.
On January 5, Earle shared steamy images from her recent romantic trip to St. Barts alongside boyfriend Braxton Berrios.
"This is my attempt at trying to be a little bit more vibey & less posed on here," she wrote alongside the stills of herself in a low-cut black one-piece.
In the first photo, the TikTok icon stunned in the swimsuit as she showered off on the boat. Another picture showed Earle exiting the crystal blue ocean after taking a dip.
In one more snap from the trip, Earle leaned on Berrios, as the couple enjoyed down time together in bed.
The upload came after Earle exclusively spoke to OK! about spending quality time with the NFL player.
"Braxton's really great at date nights," she stated about the athlete, whom she started dating in March 2023.
"Just being at his house and binge-watching a show — we either watch a Game of Thrones or The Office— those nights that it's just the two of us and we can put our phones down and just be together, I would say are the most special date nights," she spilled.
"I'd say the most comforting nights are when we cook together. We've recently been making different chili recipes," Earle explained. "A lot of the times when we're back in Miami together, it's just us hanging out at 8:00 p.m., cooking dinner and going to bed together. But you know, [being apart] just makes those moments more special."