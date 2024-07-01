Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographed Together for First Time in Months as Couple Enjoys Rare Movie Date Night in L.A.
Even movie stars take their girlfriends to the movies!
Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, were spotted on a rare date night over the weekend at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where they stepped out to watch a film and spend some quality time together.
The couple dressed casual for their first joint public appearance in months, as The Kardashians star, 26, sported a white tube top, black lounge pants, flip flops and a large tote bag, while the Dune actor opted for a black long-sleeved shirt, matching shorts and Nike sneakers.
Both Jenner — who held onto a black sweatshirt — and Chalamet, 28, attempted to keep a low profile in baseball caps and black face masks, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The Kylie Cosmetic founder's recent outing to the popular Los Angeles tourist destination comes more than a year after she was first romantically linked to the Wonka star in April 2023.
Chalamet is the first man Jenner was seen with after her split from Travis Scott — whom the makeup mogul shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with.
The pair has been spotted on numerous occasions since then — including the time they proudly packed on the PDA at Beyoncé's concert in California last September, when the lovebirds also attended the U.S. Open.
In November 2023, Chalamet supported his lady at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards, while Jenner returned the favor at a Saturday Night Live after-party following her man's second time hosting the late-night comedy sketch series.
Back in January, Jenner and the Call Me by Your Name actor hard-launched their relationship on live television at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, where the mom-of-two accompanied Chalamet as his date.
During the highly publicized awards show, the reality star and her boyfriend weren't shy to showcase their love, and even kissed in front of the cameras.
Jenner and Chalamet have yet to make themselves social media-official and limit their time in front of the public eye, which is why split rumors started to swirl back in February after the brunette bombshell was noticeably absent from his Dune press tour.
Despite fan speculation about their relationship crumbling due to long distance, their movie date appeared to squash any breakup buzz.
