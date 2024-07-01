OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographed Together for First Time in Months as Couple Enjoys Rare Movie Date Night in L.A.

A photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Even movie stars take their girlfriends to the movies!

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, were spotted on a rare date night over the weekend at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where they stepped out to watch a film and spend some quality time together.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet photos movie date night los angeles
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted together at the movies over the weekend.

The couple dressed casual for their first joint public appearance in months, as The Kardashians star, 26, sported a white tube top, black lounge pants, flip flops and a large tote bag, while the Dune actor opted for a black long-sleeved shirt, matching shorts and Nike sneakers.

Both Jenner — who held onto a black sweatshirt — and Chalamet, 28, attempted to keep a low profile in baseball caps and black face masks, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet photos movie date night los angeles
Source: MEGA

The reality star was first linked romantically to the actor in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kylie Cosmetic founder's recent outing to the popular Los Angeles tourist destination comes more than a year after she was first romantically linked to the Wonka star in April 2023.

Chalamet is the first man Jenner was seen with after her split from Travis Scott — whom the makeup mogul shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet photos movie date night los angeles
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is Kylie Jenner's first boyfriend after Travis Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair has been spotted on numerous occasions since then — including the time they proudly packed on the PDA at Beyoncé's concert in California last September, when the lovebirds also attended the U.S. Open.

In November 2023, Chalamet supported his lady at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards, while Jenner returned the favor at a Saturday Night Live after-party following her man's second time hosting the late-night comedy sketch series.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Back in January, Jenner and the Call Me by Your Name actor hard-launched their relationship on live television at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, where the mom-of-two accompanied Chalamet as his date.

During the highly publicized awards show, the reality star and her boyfriend weren't shy to showcase their love, and even kissed in front of the cameras.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet photos movie date night los angeles
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-two shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with Travis Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to make themselves social media-official and limit their time in front of the public eye, which is why split rumors started to swirl back in February after the brunette bombshell was noticeably absent from his Dune press tour.

Despite fan speculation about their relationship crumbling due to long distance, their movie date appeared to squash any breakup buzz.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

E! News obtained photos of Jenner and Chalamet at the movies.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.