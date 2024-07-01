Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographed Together for First Time in Months as Couple Enjoys Rare Movie Date Night in L.A.

The couple dressed casual for their first joint public appearance in months, as The Kardashians star, 26, sported a white tube top, black lounge pants, flip flops and a large tote bag, while the Dune actor opted for a black long-sleeved shirt, matching shorts and Nike sneakers.

Both Jenner — who held onto a black sweatshirt — and Chalamet, 28, attempted to keep a low profile in baseball caps and black face masks, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.