Alix Earle Laughs Off Alex Cooper Drama as She Reacts to Podcaster’s Fiery Video: Watch
April 15 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Alix Earle was amused by Alex Cooper’s recent TikTok video directed toward her.
Instead of publishing her own response, the influencer, 25, shared a clip of her friends waking her up at Coachella with news of Cooper’s fiery speech.
Earle was in bed when her pal entered the room and said, “We have to show you a TikTok.”
The Dancing With the Stars alum asked if the clip was funny, to which her friend replied, “No.”
The podcast host could be heard addressing Earle directly in the video to “say it herself…what’s the beef?”
“Okay,” Earle said, then laughed. “Wait, that just literally made my whole day.”
She captioned her post, “Shoutout to my friends for knowing I would want this moment captured 😭,” and wrote as text over the video, “if you’re wondering, this is how I was woken up in the morning after Coachella.”
Aside from Earle’s Tuesday, April 14, TikTok, she commented underneath Cooper’s post urging her to address their alleged drama, “Okay on it!!”
Alex Cooper Blasts Alix Earle on TikTok
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The “Call Her Daddy” host, 31, took to TikTok on Monday, April 13, to share her thoughts on her lingering feud with Earle.
“You guys know I don’t usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time. And honestly, it’s embarrassing to participate in this," she said. “But I am obviously seeing the videos and I’m getting tagged. I see the DMs, I see the comments. So, at this point, it just feels long overdue.”
Cooper went on to speak to Earle directly through the screen: “Hey, girl. The passive-aggressive reposts and the ‘likes’ and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here."
She told the 25-year-old to "get specific" about why she has a problem with her.
“Just say what you gotta say about me," Cooper insisted. "There’s no NDA and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?”
She continued, “I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--- going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened and so do you. So talk. Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. Unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over. Have a good Monday, everyone.”
Why Are Alix Earle and Alex Cooper Fighting?
The influencers are allegedly feuding after Earle’s “Hot Mess” podcast was removed from Cooper’s Unwell Network in 2025. In February 2025, a source dished to an outlet that the women were “at odds,” and that there was a “lot of tension” between them.
“They’ve had a lot of drama between them [since] they decided to collaborate on Unwell. They clashed over business, and their friendship is over because of it,” one insider revealed.