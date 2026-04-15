Alix Earle Laughs Off Alex Cooper Drama as She Reacts to Podcaster’s Fiery Video: Watch

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Alix Earle was amused by Alex Cooper’s recent TikTok video directed toward her. Instead of publishing her own response, the influencer, 25, shared a clip of her friends waking her up at Coachella with news of Cooper’s fiery speech. Earle was in bed when her pal entered the room and said, “We have to show you a TikTok.”

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@alixearle Shoutout to my friends for knowing I would want this moment captured 😭 ♬ original sound - Alix Earle Source: @alixearle/TikTok Alix Earle watched Alex Cooper's video about her while at Coachella.

The Dancing With the Stars alum asked if the clip was funny, to which her friend replied, “No.” The podcast host could be heard addressing Earle directly in the video to “say it herself…what’s the beef?” “Okay,” Earle said, then laughed. “Wait, that just literally made my whole day.” She captioned her post, “Shoutout to my friends for knowing I would want this moment captured 😭,” and wrote as text over the video, “if you’re wondering, this is how I was woken up in the morning after Coachella.”

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Source: @alixearle/TikTok Alix Earle laughed at Alex Cooper's TikTok.

Aside from Earle’s Tuesday, April 14, TikTok, she commented underneath Cooper’s post urging her to address their alleged drama, “Okay on it!!”

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Alex Cooper Blasts Alix Earle on TikTok

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Source: MEGA Alex Cooper dropped Alix Earle's podcast from Unwell Network.

The “Call Her Daddy” host, 31, took to TikTok on Monday, April 13, to share her thoughts on her lingering feud with Earle. “You guys know I don’t usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time. And honestly, it’s embarrassing to participate in this," she said. “But I am obviously seeing the videos and I’m getting tagged. I see the DMs, I see the comments. So, at this point, it just feels long overdue.” Cooper went on to speak to Earle directly through the screen: “Hey, girl. The passive-aggressive reposts and the ‘likes’ and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here."

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Source: @alixearle/TikTok Alex Cooper called Alix Earle 'passive aggressive.'

She told the 25-year-old to "get specific" about why she has a problem with her. “Just say what you gotta say about me," Cooper insisted. "There’s no NDA and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?” She continued, “I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--- going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened and so do you. So talk. Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. Unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over. Have a good Monday, everyone.”

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Why Are Alix Earle and Alex Cooper Fighting?

Source: @alixearle/TikTok The ladies' friendship allegedly had a falling out over business ideas.