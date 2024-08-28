Alix Earle Met With Criticism After TikTok Star Issues Apology for 'Slur' She Shared to Social Media at Age 13
Alix Earle is still under fire.
The TikTok star, 23, continues to face backlash after issuing an apology for using a racial slur on social media at age 13.
"She only posted it to clear up the rumors 😭😭," a critic claimed of the New Jersey native's apology, referencing allegations Earle's legal team "trademarked" her old ASKfm posts and that she was being dropped by Larsa Pippen over a brand deal.
"Exactly!!!! That’s a great point. She literally was flaunting that she ain’t losing any money," another wrote.
A third upset fan admitted, "as someone who loved her this disappoints me because she clearly wasn’t remorseful," while an additional TikTok user harshly declared: "Y'all need to stop forcing these 'apologies' out of these white influencers with racist pasts they [don't give a f---] and it's clear in the statements they give after they get exposed. That Alix b---- took that 'apology,' wiped her s----- a-- with it and posted it on a 24 hour Story."
Earle only shared her apology via her Instagram and TikTok Stories — which remain up for 24 hours — despite frequently talking face-to-face with fans on her "Hot Mess" podcast and social media channels.
"A couple of weeks ago, screenshots surfaced from my old ask.fm account showing me using a slur in the summer of 2014. I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word," began Earle's apology, which was written in black text over a beige screen.
"That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age," she noted. "That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for. I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart. I promise you that could not be further from the truth."
Earle said she was "sincerely sorry to those I offended," confessing, "I regret how I handled this situation, allowing too many people to talk me out of saying something for too long. I wasn't sure how to handle it and unfortunately the advice I was given, although well intended, was wrong. There is no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground and going with my gut to speak out right away."
"In the absence of my addressing this, my silence allowed others to fill the void with rumors that simply aren’t true. One rumor in particular is that I tried to trademark my old posts, which is absolutely ridiculous and untrue," the University of Miami alum mentioned. "Another is that a brand announced they are no longer working with me, even though we have never been in conversations with them about a partnership in any capacity."