Alix Earle Met With Criticism After TikTok Star Issues Apology for 'Slur' She Shared to Social Media at Age 13

Earle said she was "sincerely sorry to those I offended," confessing, "I regret how I handled this situation, allowing too many people to talk me out of saying something for too long. I wasn't sure how to handle it and unfortunately the advice I was given, although well intended, was wrong. There is no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground and going with my gut to speak out right away."

"In the absence of my addressing this, my silence allowed others to fill the void with rumors that simply aren’t true. One rumor in particular is that I tried to trademark my old posts, which is absolutely ridiculous and untrue," the University of Miami alum mentioned. "Another is that a brand announced they are no longer working with me, even though we have never been in conversations with them about a partnership in any capacity."