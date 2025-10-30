or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cheryl Burke
OK LogoNEWS

Alix Earle's Stepmom Takes Swipe at Cheryl Burke After TikTok Star's Low Score on 'DWTS': 'Take More Ozempic'

alix earle stepmom swipe cheryl burke
Source: MEGA;@ashleyearle/Instagram

Alix Earle’s stepmom slammed Cheryl Burke over her 'DWTS' score, saying, 'Go take more Ozempic.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Things got heated off the dance floor after Dancing With the Stars’ “Halloween Night” episode — and this time, it wasn’t between the contestants.

Alix Earle’s stepmom, Ashley Dupré, didn’t hold back when she took aim at guest judge Cheryl Burke following the TikTok star’s latest performance.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Tuesday, October 29, episode, Earle, 24, performed a haunting tango to Billie Eilish’s “Bury a Friend” with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough all awarded the pair perfect 10s, but Burke, 41, broke the streak — giving the duo a 9.

That score didn’t sit well with Dupré.

In a TikTok video shared the same night, the 40-year-old — who’s married to the influencer’s father, Thomas “TJ” Earle — reacted to the score in real time while watching the show from bed.

“Oh, go take more Ozempic,” Ashley said as Cheryl flashed her 9 paddle.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Alix Earle’s stepmom slammed Cheryl Burke for giving the influencer a 9 on 'DWTS.'
Source: @ashley.earle/TikTok

Alix Earle’s stepmom slammed Cheryl Burke for giving the influencer a 9 on 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

Her kids, clearly surprised, chimed in with laughter.

Go take more Ozempic?” one asked, to which Ashley shot back, “What? She looks weird. She looks weird. She doesn’t even look like that.”

The family then erupted in cheers as the other judges revealed their 10s. “INSANE!!!! So proud of you!!!! @Alix Earle @Val,” Ashley captioned her TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ashley.earle/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

The clip quickly sparked buzz online, especially since Cheryl’s return to the ballroom had already made headlines. Fans were thrilled to see the dancer back — but social media users couldn’t stop talking about how different she looked since first appearing on the show in 2006.

“I will never get over this person saying she’s Cheryl Burke. Ain’t no way 😳 #DWTS,” one user wrote on X.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ashley Dupré mocked Cheryl Burke in a TikTok video, saying she should 'take more Ozempic.'
Source: @ashley.earle/TikTok;MEGA

Ashley Dupré mocked Cheryl Burke in a TikTok video, saying she should 'take more Ozempic.'

Article continues below advertisement

Another added, “Sitting here reading the #DWTS tweets and not one person is commenting on Cheryl Burke’s new face? And how she looks completely unlike herself? Someone had to say it I’m sorry.”

A third commenter claimed, “Cheryl Burke’s face is completely different. She says she’s not on Ozempic & has not had plastic surgery. But it looks like buccal fat removal, new hair, botox, & different eye makeup.”

MORE ON:
Cheryl Burke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @enews/X
Article continues below advertisement

Others joked that her new look was fitting for “Halloween Night,” with one viewer saying, “Why does Cheryl Burke look so scary? What happened to her face? She’s perfect for Halloween night cause she’s scary.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans commented on Cheryl Burke’s changing appearance.
Source: @cherylburke/Instagram

Fans commented on Cheryl Burke’s changing appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

The criticism isn’t new for Cheryl. Back in August, the DWTS alum opened up about the years of body shaming she endured while competing on the show.

“I am done being judged,” the San Francisco native told Us Weekly. “It’s a tired subject, and it’s not just talking and commenting. People are making full-on TikTok videos that they’re editing together, scripting, using graphics, arrows, to point out my face, about the scars that they supposedly see.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Cheryl Burke previously opened up about being body shamed for years.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Burke previously opened up about being body shamed for years.

While she admitted her appearance has changed, Cheryl said it’s all part of her natural evolution.

“Think about the mask I was wearing on the show, from head to toe. My skin color was 20 shades darker,” she explained, adding that she’s half Filipino. “That was just what I knew; that’s the competitive ballroom world. I’m learning and realizing who I am underneath all of the makeup, without the tanning beds, the spray tans, all of the extra stuff that I now call a mask.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.