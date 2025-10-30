Alix Earle's Stepmom Takes Swipe at Cheryl Burke After TikTok Star's Low Score on 'DWTS': 'Take More Ozempic'

Article continues below advertisement

Things got heated off the dance floor after Dancing With the Stars’ “Halloween Night” episode — and this time, it wasn’t between the contestants. Alix Earle’s stepmom, Ashley Dupré, didn’t hold back when she took aim at guest judge Cheryl Burke following the TikTok star’s latest performance.

During the Tuesday, October 29, episode, Earle, 24, performed a haunting tango to Billie Eilish’s “Bury a Friend” with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough all awarded the pair perfect 10s, but Burke, 41, broke the streak — giving the duo a 9. That score didn’t sit well with Dupré. In a TikTok video shared the same night, the 40-year-old — who’s married to the influencer’s father, Thomas “TJ” Earle — reacted to the score in real time while watching the show from bed. “Oh, go take more Ozempic,” Ashley said as Cheryl flashed her 9 paddle.

Source: @ashley.earle/TikTok Alix Earle’s stepmom slammed Cheryl Burke for giving the influencer a 9 on 'DWTS.'

Her kids, clearly surprised, chimed in with laughter. “Go take more Ozempic?” one asked, to which Ashley shot back, “What? She looks weird. She looks weird. She doesn’t even look like that.” The family then erupted in cheers as the other judges revealed their 10s. “INSANE!!!! So proud of you!!!! @Alix Earle @Val,” Ashley captioned her TikTok.

The clip quickly sparked buzz online, especially since Cheryl’s return to the ballroom had already made headlines. Fans were thrilled to see the dancer back — but social media users couldn’t stop talking about how different she looked since first appearing on the show in 2006. “I will never get over this person saying she’s Cheryl Burke. Ain’t no way 😳 #DWTS,” one user wrote on X.

Source: @ashley.earle/TikTok;MEGA Ashley Dupré mocked Cheryl Burke in a TikTok video, saying she should 'take more Ozempic.'

Another added, “Sitting here reading the #DWTS tweets and not one person is commenting on Cheryl Burke’s new face? And how she looks completely unlike herself? Someone had to say it I’m sorry.” A third commenter claimed, “Cheryl Burke’s face is completely different. She says she’s not on Ozempic & has not had plastic surgery. But it looks like buccal fat removal, new hair, botox, & different eye makeup.”

Cheryl Burke says walking back into the #DWTS ballroom was like coming home. pic.twitter.com/xE73O47mQe — E! News (@enews) October 29, 2025 Source: @enews/X

Others joked that her new look was fitting for “Halloween Night,” with one viewer saying, “Why does Cheryl Burke look so scary? What happened to her face? She’s perfect for Halloween night cause she’s scary.”

Source: @cherylburke/Instagram Fans commented on Cheryl Burke’s changing appearance.

The criticism isn’t new for Cheryl. Back in August, the DWTS alum opened up about the years of body shaming she endured while competing on the show. “I am done being judged,” the San Francisco native told Us Weekly. “It’s a tired subject, and it’s not just talking and commenting. People are making full-on TikTok videos that they’re editing together, scripting, using graphics, arrows, to point out my face, about the scars that they supposedly see.”

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke previously opened up about being body shamed for years.