OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cheryl Burke
OK LogoNEWS

Cheryl Burke Dealt With 'Self-Hate' and Body Dysmorphia When 'DWTS' Viewers Criticized Her Weight

cheryl burke self hate body dysmorphia dwts criticized weight
Source: abc
By:

Apr. 17 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cheryl Burke is reflecting on the "self-hate" and body image struggles she endured while on Dancing With the Stars.

On the Tuesday, April 16, episode of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's podcast, "Amy and T.J.," the performer hinted that returning to the competition may not be the best idea for her mental or physical health.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl burke self hate body dysmorphia dwts criticized weight
Source: mega

Cheryl Burke experienced 'self-hate' when 'DWTS' fans criticized her body.

"As far as wearing one of the outfits, I would probably get on some, I don't know, some sort of strict diet," the choreographer, 39, admitted of how she would prepare to wear the show's tiny costumes.

"But that's my body dysmorphia that I'll forever have... I'm very open with that," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl burke self hate body dysmorphia dwts criticized weight
Source: abc

Burke clarified that producers never told her to be a certain size.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty explained her body was still changing when she first joined the show in 2006 since she was just 21 years old at the time.

"I went through this horrific like, ‘She's too fat for TV too,’” she recalled of what people were saying. "I was growing into who I am as a woman as well. And with that, I did gain weight.”

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl burke self hate body dysmorphia dwts criticized weight
Source: mega

Burke left the show in late 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"I mean, you know, I did gain a few pounds during the hiatus. Yes, I mean, naturally right like we do," she spilled. "But I am curvy in comparison to a lot of the other professional women."

Burke noted that "nowadays no one would ever say anything. Times have changed."

MORE ON:
Cheryl Burke
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

She also clarified that producers never asked her to be a certain size, but her "self-hate" prompted her to lose weight.

"I'm not gonna say I'm fully recovered, but I'm definitely healing," the dancer said of her struggle. "That's gonna be a forever process."

Burke was on the series from Season 2 to Season 19 and then took a short hiatus before returning to compete on seven more seasons, though those weren't all consecutive.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl burke self hate body dysmorphia dwts criticized weight
Source: mega

The star has battled body dysmorphia for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Burke has remained an open book when it comes to her past, which included alcohol abuse and experiencing sexual abuse as a child. The star called herself "a trauma survivor," but despite any obstacles she faces, she's confident she can make it through.

"I'm 5 years sober. I'm recently divorced. I retired from my career last year. I feel like in many ways I'm starting over," she expressed in a 2023 Instagram post, referring to her messy split from Matthew Lawrence.

Article continues below advertisement

"While letting go of the past is helpful, new beginnings scare me and are often overwhelming," Burke confessed. "I try to stay grateful, but sometimes I get stuck in fear. I know life will sort itself out, it always does."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.