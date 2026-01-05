Alix Earle's Dad Makes Joke About Tom Brady After TikTok Star Was Caught Flirting With NFL Star During New Year's Eve Party

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle’s dad, Thomas “TJ” Earle, is having a little fun at Tom Brady’s expense. On Saturday, January 3, a TikTok video shared by TJ’s wife, Ashley Earle, showed her getting ready while wearing a blue velvet blazer — which used to belong to Thomas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ashley.earle/TikTok Thomas Earle joked about buying a jacket because Tom Brady wore one.

Article continues below advertisement

“I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that,” the businessman joked in the clip. Ashley laughed and replied, “Are you joking?” Thomas doubled down, saying, “I swear to God.” Ashley giggled, adding, “Are you serious? … You know what, honey, you just say the darndest things. How ironic is that?”

Article continues below advertisement

She also warned fans she wasn’t “cutting” the joke from her TikTok. The playful exchange comes after a video revealed that Alix and Tom rang in 2026 together while vacationing in St. Barths. The pair were seen chatting and dancing in a clip from the evening.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ashleyaearle/Instagram Alix Earle's stepmother posted the TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year’s Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barths,” a source told Us Weekly. “They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection. There was a lot of chemistry between them.” The insider added that while Alix was “really into hanging out” with the 48-year-old athlete, she isn’t looking for a relationship right now. “It’s nothing serious between her and Tom,” the source said. “They were together laughing, dancing and partying, enjoying themselves.”

Article continues below advertisement

Alix recently split from Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often,” Alix explained. “It’s just been really difficult for me. I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alix Earle was seen chatting and dancing with Tom Brady on New Year’s Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alix Earle recently split from Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios.