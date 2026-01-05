Alix Earle's Dad Makes Joke About Tom Brady After TikTok Star Was Caught Flirting With NFL Star During New Year's Eve Party
Jan. 5 2026, Updated 7:59 a.m. ET
Alix Earle’s dad, Thomas “TJ” Earle, is having a little fun at Tom Brady’s expense.
On Saturday, January 3, a TikTok video shared by TJ’s wife, Ashley Earle, showed her getting ready while wearing a blue velvet blazer — which used to belong to Thomas.
“I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that,” the businessman joked in the clip.
Ashley laughed and replied, “Are you joking?”
Thomas doubled down, saying, “I swear to God.”
Ashley giggled, adding, “Are you serious? … You know what, honey, you just say the darndest things. How ironic is that?”
She also warned fans she wasn’t “cutting” the joke from her TikTok.
The playful exchange comes after a video revealed that Alix and Tom rang in 2026 together while vacationing in St. Barths. The pair were seen chatting and dancing in a clip from the evening.
“Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year’s Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barths,” a source told Us Weekly. “They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection. There was a lot of chemistry between them.”
The insider added that while Alix was “really into hanging out” with the 48-year-old athlete, she isn’t looking for a relationship right now.
“It’s nothing serious between her and Tom,” the source said. “They were together laughing, dancing and partying, enjoying themselves.”
Alix recently split from Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025.
“Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often,” Alix explained. “It’s just been really difficult for me. I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place.”
She continued, “A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty.”
Meanwhile, Tom recently sparked dating rumors with model Brooks Nader. A source previously said the two got romantically involved after meeting at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, though it was “nothing serious.”
While their rumored fling didn’t last past the summer, the pair reportedly reunited a year later at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding in Italy.