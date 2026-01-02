Single Alix Earle Manifested 'Good Vibes' Before Surprising New Year's Eve Outing With Tom Brady: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle may have forecasted her alleged romance with Tom Brady. In a Wednesday, December 31, TikTok video ahead of her New Year’s Eve outing in St. Bart’s, the influencer, 25, explained the type of party she was looking for to ring in 2026. Earle was spotted that evening getting cozy with the football star, 48, on the dance floor, but she was channeling “good vibes” long before hitting the event.

@alixearle Ok the hair turned out 😚💋 ♬ original sound - Alix Earle Source: @alixearle/TikTok Alix Earle has not confirmed the romance rumors with Tom Brady.

“Get ready with me for New Year’s Eve in St. Bart’s…” she started her video. “We’ve been staying on a boat with friends, but we’re going to a party tonight that’s going to be on land. Calvin Harris is playing…the place we’re going is on the beach. I think my dress is a little too formal for what we’re doing, and I think other people are wearing flats or platforms and I have literally eight-inch heels because this dress did not fit me, and I didn’t have time to get it tailored.” She added, “I’m foreseeing really good vibes for tonight…we pretty much spent all day today just laying out, chilling. We worked out in the morning, we did Pilates…but it was good….we had a big party on the boat we were staying on last night, and it was really fun. We were having champagne at like five in the morning.”

Alix Earle Spotted Cozying Up to Tom Brady

Source: MEGA Alix Earle and Tom Brady spent New Year's Eve together.

In a now-viral video, Earle placed her hand on Brady’s back as they chatted, with their faces close together. She stunned in a plunging, sheer brown dress, while he wore a navy blue sweater. Fans had mixed opinions about the surprise encounter and were particularly intrigued by the age gap. "She was 6 years old when he had his first son," one wrote, while another said, "I wonder if she calls him daddy." A third person questioned, "Why?"

Alix Earle Recently Broke Up With Braxton Berrios

Source: @alixearle/TikTok Alix Earle recently went through a breakup.

The Dancing With the Stars alum is fresh off her breakup from NFL star Braxton Berrios after over two years of dating. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often,” Earle said in a December 2025 TikTok video. “It’s just been really difficult for me.”

Source: @alixearle/TikTok Alix Earle dated Braxton Berrios for over two years.

She continued, “I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place. A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty.” Last month, multiple sources confirmed to an outlet that the decision to separate was “mutual.”

