Brooks Nader's Assets Nearly Pop Out of Skintight Dress as Rumored Fling Tom Brady Is Seen Flirting With Alix Earle on New Year's Eve: Photo

Brooks Nader made a bold fashion statement that quickly grabbed attention. The model shared a sultry snapshot on social media, posing confidently on a staircase while rocking a skintight, deep burgundy bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The curve-hugging look showed off plenty of skin, thanks to its plunging neckline and sleek fit.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader shared a daring photo on social media.

The daring one-piece clung closely to her frame, with the low-cut front drawing the eye as the smooth fabric stretched across her figure. She topped off the look with a long, plush cream-colored coat worn open, giving the outfit a glamorous, old-Hollywood edge. Nader completed the ensemble with knee-high furry boots and oversized sunglasses, adding a luxe winter-party vibe. A slim gold belt cinched her waist, highlighting her silhouette even more as she descended the stairs with a drink in hand.

The eye-catching moment comes as chatter continues about her love life, especially after videos surfaced showing Tom Brady partying with Alix Earle on New Year’s Eve.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The model's skintight outfit quickly turned heads online.

Back in June, Nader fueled dating speculation with the football legend after the two were seen spending time together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. However, neither of them ever confirmed they were an item. More recently, a source claimed that Brady and Earle rang in 2026 together while vacationing in St. Barths. According to an outlet, the pair were seen chatting and dancing in a video from the night.

At one point, Earle — who split from Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025 — flashed Brady a smile and leaned in to whisper something in his ear while rubbing his back. The two were also seen laughing together.

Source: MEGA Rumors about Tom Brady and Alix Earle surfaced on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, a Page Six insider previously said that Brady and Nader became romantically involved after meeting at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, though the source insisted it was “nothing serious.” While their rumored fling didn’t seem to last beyond the summer, the pair reportedly reunited a year later at Bezos and Sánchez’s lavish wedding in Italy.

Another insider claimed the alleged exes appeared to be enjoying each other’s company on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice. The source said they caught up, chatted and later hit the dance floor during the reception while DJ Kygo played.

Source: MEGA;@alixearle/TikTok Tom Brady was previously linked to Brooks Nader.

“It was all in good spirits,” the insider noted.