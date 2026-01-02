or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooks Nader
OK LogoNEWS

Brooks Nader's Assets Nearly Pop Out of Skintight Dress as Rumored Fling Tom Brady Is Seen Flirting With Alix Earle on New Year's Eve: Photo

brooks nader skintight dress wardrobe moment
Source: MEGA;@brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader stunned in a skintight outfit as her alleged ex-fling Tom Brady rang in 2026 with Alix Earle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader made a bold fashion statement that quickly grabbed attention.

The model shared a sultry snapshot on social media, posing confidently on a staircase while rocking a skintight, deep burgundy bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The curve-hugging look showed off plenty of skin, thanks to its plunging neckline and sleek fit.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooks Nader shared a daring photo on social media.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader shared a daring photo on social media.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The daring one-piece clung closely to her frame, with the low-cut front drawing the eye as the smooth fabric stretched across her figure. She topped off the look with a long, plush cream-colored coat worn open, giving the outfit a glamorous, old-Hollywood edge.

Nader completed the ensemble with knee-high furry boots and oversized sunglasses, adding a luxe winter-party vibe. A slim gold belt cinched her waist, highlighting her silhouette even more as she descended the stairs with a drink in hand.

Article continues below advertisement

The eye-catching moment comes as chatter continues about her love life, especially after videos surfaced showing Tom Brady partying with Alix Earle on New Year’s Eve.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model's skintight outfit quickly turned heads online.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The model's skintight outfit quickly turned heads online.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in June, Nader fueled dating speculation with the football legend after the two were seen spending time together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. However, neither of them ever confirmed they were an item.

More recently, a source claimed that Brady and Earle rang in 2026 together while vacationing in St. Barths. According to an outlet, the pair were seen chatting and dancing in a video from the night.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, Earle — who split from Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025 — flashed Brady a smile and leaned in to whisper something in his ear while rubbing his back. The two were also seen laughing together.

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rumors about Tom Brady and Alix Earle surfaced on New Year’s Eve.
Source: MEGA

Rumors about Tom Brady and Alix Earle surfaced on New Year’s Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a Page Six insider previously said that Brady and Nader became romantically involved after meeting at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, though the source insisted it was “nothing serious.”

While their rumored fling didn’t seem to last beyond the summer, the pair reportedly reunited a year later at Bezos and Sánchez’s lavish wedding in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider claimed the alleged exes appeared to be enjoying each other’s company on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice.

The source said they caught up, chatted and later hit the dance floor during the reception while DJ Kygo played.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tom Brady was previously linked to Brooks Nader.
Source: MEGA;@alixearle/TikTok

Tom Brady was previously linked to Brooks Nader.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was all in good spirits,” the insider noted.

These days, Nader said she’s happy focusing on herself following her messy split from Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

"I'm just enjoying life right now," she expressed. "A lot of fun, amazing work opportunities have come up. And obviously, filming the show has been amazing, and there's a lot more to come there. We're pretty slammed with that. When I do have time for the boys, it's very brief."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.