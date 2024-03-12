9 Celebrities Who Declined Cameos in Jennifer Lopez's Movie: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and More

Jennifer Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told detailed how she made her film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and it almost featured several famous artists.

One of the producers named Ariana Grande as one of the celebrities linked to the movie, but she did not make it in.

A producer told Lopez the "7 Rings" singer was unavailable, and Grande's current preparation before the release of her new album might have played a massive role in her decision.