9 Celebrities Who Declined Cameos in Jennifer Lopez's Movie: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and More
Ariana Grande
Jennifer Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told detailed how she made her film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and it almost featured several famous artists.
One of the producers named Ariana Grande as one of the celebrities linked to the movie, but she did not make it in.
A producer told Lopez the "7 Rings" singer was unavailable, and Grande's current preparation before the release of her new album might have played a massive role in her decision.
Anthony Ramos
In an earlier scene of the documentary, Lopez told a pal about inviting Anthony Ramos to become part of the cast members. However, the Hamilton star reportedly declined because he is friends with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Jason Momoa
Aquaman star Jason Momoa was also tapped to join Lopez and her team. However, he has also been busy over the past few weeks after marking his official directorial debut in a Guinness ad.
"I've wanted to direct for Guinness for 12 years now," Momoa said in a statement. "They have, in my opinion, the best commercials in the world. It was fun pitching this idea to them, they loved it; and now, it's turned into a dream job."
Jennifer Coolidge
Even Jennifer Coolidge's schedule was too full that she declined Lopez's invitation. The Emmy award-winning actress has been officially cast in Warner Bros. Pictures' new Minecraft movie along with Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian was also set to make a cameo in Lopez's movie but did not make the cut.
"The casting director and the other producers came in and they were like, 'How about this person? This person's not available.' And they started saying all these people," Lopez told EW.
She added, "If you see me sitting there, that's not what I want. What I want is people who represent a certain thing, who could understand what I'm trying to do here. And that's what it took, because they needed to trust me, and at the end of the day. I think it was a big leap of faith for some of them."
Lizzo
Lizzo told the producer of Lopez's film she was unavailable to film with the crew.
The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker has been focusing on her musical career while dealing with the sexual harassment case, filed by three of her former backup dancers.
Snoop Dogg
From his brother's death to his busy work schedule, Snoop Dogg had several reasons for declining an offer to join Lopez in her film.
Taylor Swift
With her sold-out Eras Tour shows, fans expected Taylor Swift to skip the gig.
After the "Lover" singer's final stop at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 9, she will take a break before resuming her tour's international leg at the Paris La Defense Arena on May 9.
Vanessa Hudgens
"For what?" Lopez asked the producer who mentioned Vanessa Hudgens' potential participation. It turned out the High School Musical alum was also unavailable.