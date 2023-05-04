Priyanka Chopra Wishes Céine Dion 'So Much Love and Luck' After Costar Misses 'Love Again' Premiere Due to Health Battle
"The Power of Love" never fails.
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan expressed heartfelt thoughts for their costar Céline Dion during the red carpet premiere for the trio's new film Love Actually, which hits theaters on Friday, May 5.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer had to unfortunately miss the exciting evening due to her ongoing health concerns. Dion was diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome last year, causing her to postpone her 2023 tour in December 2022.
Chopra and Heughan took the time to send support to Dion during a conversation with a news publication at the premiere on Wednesday night, May 3, as the legendary artist suffers symptoms of the rare neurological disease.
Dion is "just so talented in every realm, in every way," the Citadel star, 40, kindly stated of her costar, who released a 14-song soundtrack alongside the film, available for purchase on Friday, May 12.
"She's gracious. She's funny. She didn't need to, but she gave us so much of her time," Chopra continued of Dion, 55, adding, "She's just a wonderful, wonderful person."
"I wish her so much love and luck, and I know she wanted to be here, but I'm just so happy she's part of this movie. She's such an integral part of it," the Quantico actress noted.
Heughan — who plays opposite Chopra in the film — also sent his love to the "I'm Alive" vocalist, stating: "I mean, come on, you're working with Céline Dion. She's not only a cultural icon, a music icon, [but] she's really good and she's really funny."
The 43-year-old admitted Dion was a "really good person to act with."
"The same goes for Priyanka," he mentioned. [She has] such a great heart, she's the heart of the movie, I think. And I've got so much admiration for both of these brilliant women who are at the top of their game."
Love Again happens to be Dion's debut acting role, however, Heughan didn't need to provide any tips or tricks.
"I don't think she needs any help," he quipped. "She's brilliant at what she does. She's so funny. She's playing herself in the movie, she's got her own love story of her own in real life. It was so touching to work with her."
In a press release for the film, Dion had the opportunity to express her own thoughts, despite not being able to show her face at the premiere.
Dion's statement read: "I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."
People spoke to Chopra and Heughan at the Love Again premiere.