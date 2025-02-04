Allison Holker Says Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was 'Triggered' the Night Before He Committed Suicide: 'I Could Tell Something Was Wrong'
Allison Holker is shedding light on her final night with husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died in December 2022.
During the Monday, February 3, episode of the "Jamie Kern Lima Show," the dancer, 36, said Boss, who was 40 when he died, texted her a "tree emoji," which meant he was stopping at a marijuana dispensary.
“He came home and he was very triggered,” Holker said on the podcast. “Me and [daughter] Wesley were watching White Lotus … and he came in and I could tell something was wrong.”
Holker said she "always wondered" if Boss "was at the hotel already" when he texted her and had attempted to take his life but perhaps changed his mind last minute. “Is that why he came home so triggered? Had he attempted and then got scared and then was too shameful to tell me?” she questioned.
Holker said "that night ... felt different" because “the next day when he decided to take his life, he had been at the Oak Tree Inn.”
“And there was a tree that looked just like the emoji and the dispensary is right across the street,” she added, noting she will "never know" the truth about her late husband.
“That emoji will always kind of be a little bit of a scar for me,” she said.
- Allison Holker Reveals the 'Triggering' and 'Alarming' Moment She Found a 'Cornucopia' of Drugs Hidden Inside Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Closet After His Tragic Death
- Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Told Authorities There Were No 'Issues' Between Them Before He Went Missing
- Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Gushed He Was 'Thankful For Life' Two Weeks Before His Death By Suicide
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In Holker's new book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, she said Boss called her "not long after he left" the dispensary and "sounded freaked out."
“He said he was really high, which seemed totally out of character for him,” she wrote, per Us Weekly. “This was not an ordinary conversation. I’d never known him to act like this. Smoking typically made Stephen more mellow, not paranoid. I was unsure what to do.”
The reality star said Boss was "acting strange" when he came home.
“I asked him questions, but he was incoherent. I will be forever tormented by those two words: I lied,” she wrote.
They went to bed soon after, and Boss continued to apologize for his behavior.
“I explained how worried he had made me and asked him what lie he was talking about,” she shared. “He claimed not to remember saying that. He apologized again, then turned the conversation toward work.”
Holker told Boss she loved him before he took Wesley, 16, to school.
As OK! previously reported, Boss never came home that night and was found dead in the hotel by a housekeeper.