Allison Holker Says Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was 'Triggered' the Night Before He Committed Suicide: 'I Could Tell Something Was Wrong'

“He came home and he was very triggered,” Holker said on the podcast. “Me and [daughter] Wesley were watching White Lotus … and he came in and I could tell something was wrong.”

Holker said she "always wondered" if Boss "was at the hotel already" when he texted her and had attempted to take his life but perhaps changed his mind last minute. “Is that why he came home so triggered? Had he attempted and then got scared and then was too shameful to tell me?” she questioned.