Autopsy: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Had No Drugs or Alcohol in His System at Time of Suicide
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' suicide investigation revealed new details five months after his passing took the entire world by surprise.
A new toxicology report confirmed The Ellen DeGeneres Show's famed DJ didn't have any alcohol or drugs in his system at the time he took his own life on Tuesday, December 13.
The autopsy analysis obtained by a news publication additionally described the devastating death scene inside a Los Angeles hotel room, detailing Boss' precisely neat belongings and the location his body was discovered.
"On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at 11:10 hours, the hotel manager and housekeeping staff entered the room, as the decedent had not checked out. They discovered the decedent’s possessions still in the room and subsequently found the decedent unresponsive in the shower with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the report explained.
"A table was located against the north wall of the room which held a backpack containing various notebooks and a laptop computer. The decedent’s clothes were neatly folded and stacked on the table," the documents continued.
Boss' wife, Allison Holker, also participated in an investigation into her late husband's confirmed suicide and previously opened up about not noticing any warning signs he had possibly been depressed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mother of Boss' three children — Weslie, 14, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3 — told investigators the television personality "does not have a history of suicide attempts or suicidal ideation," as far as she knew.
Holker also confirmed Boss "does not have any mental health problems, does not have any financial issues or marital problems," from what she was aware of before his passing.
As Holker and her family come to terms with their loved one's passing, the matriarch admitted their is still a sense of disbelief that her longtime lover — who she tied the knot with in 2013 — is truly gone.
"I still feel like the rest of the world where I’m still shocked," the professional dancer confessed during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, May 3, episode of Today. "No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too."
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
The Blast obtained Boss' autopsy report.