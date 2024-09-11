or
Allison Holker Reveals Identity of Mystery Boyfriend Nearly 2 Years After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Source: MEGA

Allison Holker revealed the identity of her mystery boyfriend two years after her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' tragic death.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

She’s in love again!

Almost two years after the tragic death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, in December 2022 due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Allison Holker revealed she’s dating someone new.

Source: @ALLISONHOLKER/INSTAGRAM

The star is dating someone now.

Following the "soft launch" of her budding romance on Instagram, the 36-year-old dancer finally revealed the identity of her new love, Adam Edmunds, 45, when they went together to attend a show at New York Fashion Week.

On Saturday, September 7, the couple was spotted at the Alice + Olivia Spring 2025 collection show, marking their first public event, People reported.

That same weekend, the So You Think You Can Dance star also gave her followers a subtle glimpse into her blossoming relationship with the tech CEO by posting photos to her Instagram while eating McDonald’s.

Source: @ALLISONHOLKER/INSTAGRAM

The dancer said she never eats the fast food — but her boyfriend turned her on to it!

“A bad influence came into my life and got me to eat McDonald’s for the first time in 15 years after a long day at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK #NYFW it was perfect! Good food, madison park, fashion and even better company,” Holker captioned the picture.

Fans have supported the performer since she revealed her new love. “The smile on your face says it all…don't think it's the 🍟, it's ♥️. You deserve it!" one commented on her post, while another said, "Why not ! We live once, nothing wrong with it ! Glad to see you happy 🙌🔥."

A third person added, "Live your life, Mama 👏👏👏 We are all here for your joy and happiness. You certainly deserve light in your life."

Before their first public appearance as a couple, Holker kept who her new boyfriend was a secret. She only uploaded to her Instagram a photo of her and a male figure’s shadow holding hands while walking on honeycomb-patterned pavement, as OK! previously reported.

Source: @ALLISONHOLKER/INSTAGRAM

The mom-of-three kept her new man's identity private for some time.

The professional dancer, who shares kids Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4, with Boss, has been receiving an uplifting reaction from her 3.8 million followers since she found love again following the death of Boss.

Holker recently opened up about searching for love, revealing it started with learning to be comfortable with herself again.

In June, she told People, “It’s been a journey for me to kind of relearn me in this new phase of my life. And I’ve changed a lot.”

Source: MEGA

Allison Holker said she was open to finding someone new after her husband's death in 2022.

The celebrity also talked about remaining open to finding someone again. “I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one – a potential – my kids," she shared.

