Oops! Madonna, 66, Nearly Face Plants While Walking in High Heels During Rare New York Fashion Week Outing: Watch
Close call! Madonna nearly wiped out during New York Fashion Week while strutting into Luar's outdoor show on Tuesday night, September 10.
In a video shared to social media, the 66-year-old could be seen walking across Rockefeller Plaza in a pair of thigh-high black leather high-heeled boots before tripping as she made her way to her assigned seat in the front row.
After stumbling over her own feet, the crowd of spectators, most of who had already been seated in their respective chairs, briefly quieted due to the scare. Madonna, however, didn't take long to recover with the help of a man who appeared to be a security guard, as he offered his arm for some extra stability.
Aside from her near-fall, the "Material Girl" singer seemed to have a great time at the fashion show, as she later took to Instagram with highlights of her fun-filled night — though she didn't acknowledge the mishap in her post.
"Spoiled myself with one night out for NYFW! @luar show was a GAG! 🥇🏆Thank you @raulzepol ! 🇩🇴♥️," the Queen of Pop captioned her Wednesday, September 11, upload, which featured an iconic photo of Madonna and Ice Spice sitting next to one another at the star-studded event.
In the comments section of the Instagram carousel of images, fans gushed over the "Like a Virgin" songstress' stunning look, though some critics continued with their incessant complaints about Madonna allegedly having too much plastic surgery.
"@madonna you do look amazing!! Do not listen to haters, we love you deeply and forever ❤️," one supporter expressed, as another exclaimed: "I can’t take it! You are too hot, mami! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
"This look is SO good 😍," a third admirer gushed, while a fourth declared, "You look phenomenal. As if that’s ever a surprise. Enjoy those Hot Tamales! 🖤🔥," in reference to the candy Madonna had been holding in one of the photos included in her post.
Haters doubled down on their frequently expressed negative thoughts about the pop icon, with one troll snubbing, "that's certainly not a good look."
"Her face gives me the creeps," a second user admitted, as another harshly stated, "her face is terrifying," while an additional critic called Madonna "hideous."
The mom-of-six's rumored new boyfriend, Akeem Morris, did not appear to accompany Madonna for her night out in New York City.
The duo found themselves in headlines last month after the 28-year-old joined Madonna and her kids for a family vacation to Italy in celebration of the award-winning artist's 66th birthday.
Madonna and Morris haven't been shy about sharing photos of their assumed romance via social media, though they have yet to officially confirm whether they are dating.
The blonde beauty was previously linked to Josh Popper, 30, however, they reportedly called it quits on their relationship in May after roughly one year together.