Allison Holker Reveals New Romance 1.5 Years After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died by Suicide: See the Soft Launch

On Wednesday, August 28, the mom-of-three soft launched a new relationship via Instagram — though she kept the identity of her new man a secret.

Holker's relationship reveal received a heart-warming reaction from fans, as the professional dancer's 3.8 million followers were thrilled to see the So You Think You Can Dance star find some sort of peace nearly two years after the tragic death of Boss , who was just 40 years old when he tragically died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head .

Captioning the post with a simple red heart emoiji, Holker's upload featured a photo of her and a male figure's shadows holding hands while walking on honeycomb-patterned pavement. She re-shared the image to her Instagram Story to ensure her followers saw the sweet snap.

"I’m happy you have someone to give you love in this way. Blessings you and to whoever you choose to share your life with," one supporter stated, as another expressed: "Everyone deserves another love chance. I wish you nothing but love and happiness, Allison. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"Ahh I LOVE seeing this! So happy for you both. Just please tell me this guy can dance!!?? 😂😂🎉. You and tWitch will always be my favorite dancers!" a third fan quipped, while a fourth declared, "Happy for you Allison❤️ you are a beautiful young lady and deserve happiness. Twitch will always be in all our hearts."