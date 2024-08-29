Allison Holker Reveals New Romance 1.5 Years After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died by Suicide: See the Soft Launch
Allison Holker has found happiness again after traumatically losing her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, to suicide in December 2022.
On Wednesday, August 28, the mom-of-three soft launched a new relationship via Instagram — though she kept the identity of her new man a secret.
Captioning the post with a simple red heart emoiji, Holker's upload featured a photo of her and a male figure's shadows holding hands while walking on honeycomb-patterned pavement. She re-shared the image to her Instagram Story to ensure her followers saw the sweet snap.
Holker's relationship reveal received a heart-warming reaction from fans, as the professional dancer's 3.8 million followers were thrilled to see the So You Think You Can Dance star find some sort of peace nearly two years after the tragic death of Boss, who was just 40 years old when he tragically died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
"I’m happy you have someone to give you love in this way. Blessings you and to whoever you choose to share your life with," one supporter stated, as another expressed: "Everyone deserves another love chance. I wish you nothing but love and happiness, Allison. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
"Ahh I LOVE seeing this! So happy for you both. Just please tell me this guy can dance!!?? 😂😂🎉. You and tWitch will always be my favorite dancers!" a third fan quipped, while a fourth declared, "Happy for you Allison❤️ you are a beautiful young lady and deserve happiness. Twitch will always be in all our hearts."
Boss left behind his wife and : Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4.
While Weslie is Holker's biological daughter, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ adopted her after marrying the Make Your Move actress in 2013.
- Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 'Extroverted Personality' Was a Facade, His Widow Allison Holker Shares: 'It Would Drain His Energy'
- Ellen DeGeneres Has 'Been So Lovely' to Allison Holker and Her Kids After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Suicide
- Allison Holker Admits She Dealt With 'Way More Grief and Trauma' Than She Ever Expected Following Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Holker appeared hopeful about finding love again during an interview with People back in June.
"I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticize your life.' And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life," she said at the time. "There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life.'"
Holker added: "I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids."
"I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn't have to go away," she said, noting if a future romantic partner came into her life, she would "embrace it."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org