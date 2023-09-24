Allison Holker's 5 Cutest Moments With Her Kids This Year: Photos
Allison Holker and her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, tied the knot in 2013 and later welcomed kids, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.
The happy couple regularly took to social media to share a wide array of their sweetest family memories. Sadly, Boss tragically died on December 13, 2022 — an event Holker admitted to still feeling "shocked" by in a May interview.
"No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too," she explained before gushing about the late dancer's vibrant personality. "He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone’s Superman and he said that a lot."
Following her husband's passing, Holker also revealed she was focused on prioritizing her kids' mental health as they grieve and heal.
"It’s really hard. There’s been some really hard conversations. To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So, we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want," she said. "They just ask, 'When is Daddy coming back?' and that’s a really hard one."
"And then it’ll be a couple weeks later, 'But does he come back when he’s older? Like, when Daddy’s older he’ll come back?'" she added about her youngest son and daughter. "But they are still children and still obviously want him here."
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Allison Holker's sweetest moments with her kids from this past year.
Holker cuddled up close with Maddox and Zaia in this adorable snapshot shared on April 3.
The dancer marveled about the "beautiful memories being created" in the caption of another April photo that featured Maddox leaping for joy during a visit to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios.
- Allison Holker Praised for Bringing 3 Kids to Disney World 7 Months Following Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Tragic Suicide: 'You're So Strong'
- Allison Holker All Smiles With 3 Children at 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Premiere Nearly 6 Months After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
- Autopsy: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Had No Drugs or Alcohol in His System at Time of Suicide
The 35-year-old reflected on what it means to her to be a mom in a Mother's Day post shared on May 14.
"Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful to wake every morning and see their beautiful faces," she wrote. "Seeing their growth, their perseverance and sharing in the smiles and laughter helps me push through for every single day. I will protect my babies with everything I got. We are enduring something I could’ve never imagined, but we are pushing forward together every day. I love you my babies, and thank you for continuously showing me strength, love and joy."
The mother-son duo hit the gym in a cute snap shared on August 25. "Getting stronger ❤️," Holker wrote next to the picture.
On September 12, Holker showed off her pro dancer moves with daughter Weslie. A few days later, on September 16, Holker grooved with her son in a follow-up video celebrating National Dance Day.