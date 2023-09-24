Allison Holker's 5 Cutest Moments With Her Kids This Year: Photos

Allison Holker and her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, tied the knot in 2013 and later welcomed kids, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

The happy couple regularly took to social media to share a wide array of their sweetest family memories. Sadly, Boss tragically died on December 13, 2022 — an event Holker admitted to still feeling "shocked" by in a May interview.

"No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too," she explained before gushing about the late dancer's vibrant personality. "He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone’s Superman and he said that a lot."