Allison Holker Breaks Silence On Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Devastating Death: 'We Miss You So Much'
Allison Holker has spoken out for the very first time following the confirmation of husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' tragic death by suicide on Tuesday, December 13.
'“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” the 34-year-old wrote in a tearful Instagram tribute on Wednesday, December 21.
Ellen DeGeneres sent her love to the heartbroken widow, commenting, "There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it," as she too was devastated by the news her beloved colleague had passed away at the age of 40.
Boss was a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since the famed talk show's first season in 2003, and he became an executive producer for the series in 2020, going on to remain a cast member through the final episode in May of this year.
The Dancing With the Stars alums tied the knot in 2013 and had just celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 10, just three days before the late DJ took his own life with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head, OK! previously reported.
Holker confirmed her husband's death in an emotional statement on Wednesday, December 14.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said at the time. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
The mother-of-three — who shares children Weslie, Zaia and Maddox with the late star — concluded, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).