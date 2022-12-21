Allison Holker Breaks Silence On Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Devastating Death: 'We Miss You So Much'

The Dancing With the Stars alums tied the knot in 2013 and had just celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 10, just three days before the late DJ took his own life with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head, OK! previously reported.

Holker confirmed her husband's death in an emotional statement on Wednesday, December 14.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said at the time. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."